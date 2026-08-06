Medicover Agrees to Sell India Hospital Business to KKR for €1.2 Billion

Key Details of the Medicover-KKR Deal

Overview of the Transaction

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Swedish healthcare provider Medicover agreed on Thursday to sell its India hospital business to funds managed by global investment firm KKR for €1.2 billion ($1.39 billion).

Strategic Focus and Financial Impact

Strategic Refocus

Medicover said the deal would help it focus strategically and operationally on Poland, Germany and Romania.

Financial Details

The divestment will bring Medicover gross cash proceeds of €740 million

Medicover's financial targets remain unchanged until after completion of the transaction, the company said

It expects to complete the divestment in the fourth quarter of 2026

Medicover Hospitals India (MHI) Profile

Ownership Structure

Medicover’s ownership in Medicover Hospitals India (MHI) amounts to 66.1%, while minority shareholders hold 33.9%

Financial Performance

MHI generated annual revenue of €220.5 million on a last-twelve-months basis as of June 30, 2026

In the second quarter, India made up 10% of Medicover's revenue, according to its quarterly report

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8663 euros)

Reporting Information

(Reporting by Vera Dvorakova in Gdansk; Editing by Izabela Niemiec )