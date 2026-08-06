Medicover Agrees to Sell India Hospital Business to KKR for €1.2 Billion
Key Details of the Medicover-KKR Deal
Overview of the Transaction
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Swedish healthcare provider Medicover agreed on Thursday to sell its India hospital business to funds managed by global investment firm KKR for €1.2 billion ($1.39 billion).
Strategic Focus and Financial Impact
Strategic Refocus
Medicover said the deal would help it focus strategically and operationally on Poland, Germany and Romania.
Financial Details
- The divestment will bring Medicover gross cash proceeds of €740 million
- Medicover's financial targets remain unchanged until after completion of the transaction, the company said
- It expects to complete the divestment in the fourth quarter of 2026
Medicover Hospitals India (MHI) Profile
Ownership Structure
Medicover’s ownership in Medicover Hospitals India (MHI) amounts to 66.1%, while minority shareholders hold 33.9%
Financial Performance
MHI generated annual revenue of €220.5 million on a last-twelve-months basis as of June 30, 2026
In the second quarter, India made up 10% of Medicover's revenue, according to its quarterly report
Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8663 euros)
Reporting Information
(Reporting by Vera Dvorakova in Gdansk; Editing by Izabela Niemiec )