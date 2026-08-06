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Medicover to sell India hospital business to KKR for €1.2 billion - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Medicover to sell India hospital business to KKR for €1.2 billion

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Medicover Agrees to Sell India Hospital Business to KKR for €1.2 Billion

Key Details of the Medicover-KKR Deal

Overview of the Transaction

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Swedish healthcare provider Medicover agreed on Thursday to sell its India hospital business to funds managed by global investment firm KKR for €1.2 billion ($1.39 billion).

Strategic Focus and Financial Impact

Strategic Refocus

Medicover said the deal would help it focus strategically and operationally on Poland, Germany and Romania.

Financial Details

  • The divestment will bring Medicover gross cash proceeds of €740 million
  • Medicover's financial targets remain unchanged until after completion of the transaction, the company said
  • It expects to complete the divestment in the fourth quarter of 2026

Medicover Hospitals India (MHI) Profile

Ownership Structure

Medicover’s ownership in Medicover Hospitals India (MHI) amounts to 66.1%, while minority shareholders hold 33.9%

Financial Performance

MHI generated annual revenue of €220.5 million on a last-twelve-months basis as of June 30, 2026

In the second quarter, India made up 10% of Medicover's revenue, according to its quarterly report

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8663 euros)

Reporting Information

(Reporting by Vera Dvorakova in Gdansk; Editing by Izabela Niemiec )

Key Takeaways

  • Medicover agreed to divest its India hospital operations to KKR for €1.2 billion, yielding €740 million in gross cash proceeds.
  • The transaction supports Medicover’s strategic focus shift toward key markets: Poland, Germany, and Romania, with financial targets unchanged until deal closure.
  • KKR expands its healthcare footprint; Medicover Hospitals India accounted for 10% of group revenue in Q2 2026 and generated €220.5 million in trailing‑12‑month revenue as of June 30, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Medicover's India hospital business sale to KKR?
Medicover agreed to sell its India hospital business to KKR for €1.2 billion ($1.39 billion).
What percentage ownership does Medicover hold in its India hospital business?
Medicover holds a 66.1% ownership in Medicover Hospitals India, while minority shareholders have 33.9%.
When is the completion of the Medicover India hospital business sale expected?
The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.
How much revenue did Medicover Hospitals India generate in the last twelve months?
Medicover Hospitals India generated annual revenue of €220.5 million as of June 30, 2026.
Why is Medicover divesting its India hospital business?
The divestment allows Medicover to focus strategically and operationally on Poland, Germany, and Romania.

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