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Maurel & Prom reports 78% jump in half-year net income driven by crude prices - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Maurel & Prom reports 78% jump in half-year net income driven by crude prices

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Finance Markets Oil & Gas

Maurel & Prom Half-Year Net Income Soars 78% on Rising Crude Prices

Financial Performance and Production Highlights

Significant Increase in Net Income

Aug 6 (Reuters) - French oil producer Maurel & Prom reported a 78% jump in its consolidated half-year net income to $191 million on Thursday, as higher crude prices boosted profitability, and said crude exports from Venezuela were expected to normalise in the second half of 2026. 

Production Volumes

Group working-interest production amounted to 37,890 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the six-month period.

Reporting and Editorial Team

(Reporting by Zakarya Meliani and Jerome Terroy in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Net income jumped 78% year‑on‑year to $191 million in H1 2026, as elevated oil prices lifted revenues.
  • Working‑interest production held steady at about 37,890 boepd, a modest 1% increase over H1 2025.
  • Venezuelan crude exports are anticipated to normalize in the second half of 2026, aiding future stability and growth.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Maurel & Prom's half-year net income?
Maurel & Prom reported a consolidated half-year net income of $191 million.
What drove the increase in Maurel & Prom's net income?
The 78% rise was driven by higher crude prices boosting profitability.
What was Maurel & Prom's production level during the period?
The group’s working-interest production was 37,890 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
What is the outlook for Maurel & Prom's crude exports from Venezuela?
Crude exports from Venezuela are expected to normalise in the second half of 2026.

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