Maurel & Prom Half-Year Net Income Soars 78% on Rising Crude Prices
Financial Performance and Production Highlights
Significant Increase in Net Income
Aug 6 (Reuters) - French oil producer Maurel & Prom reported a 78% jump in its consolidated half-year net income to $191 million on Thursday, as higher crude prices boosted profitability, and said crude exports from Venezuela were expected to normalise in the second half of 2026.
Production Volumes
Group working-interest production amounted to 37,890 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the six-month period.
Reporting and Editorial Team
(Reporting by Zakarya Meliani and Jerome Terroy in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)