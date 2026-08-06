Michael Page's Interim Profit Soars Amid Asia Pacific and Americas Expansion
Strong Financial Performance Driven by Regional Growth
Half-Year Pre-Tax Profit Surge
Aug 6 (Reuters) - British recruiter Michael Page reported a jump in half-year pre-tax profit on Thursday, as growth in Asia Pacific and the Americas offset macroeconomic uncertainties that are clouding the hiring market.
Regional Expansion in Asia Pacific and Americas
Mitigating Macroeconomic Uncertainties
(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)