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Finance

UK recruiter Michael Page's interim profit jumps on Asia, Americas growth

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Michael Page's Interim Profit Soars Amid Asia Pacific and Americas Expansion

Strong Financial Performance Driven by Regional Growth

Half-Year Pre-Tax Profit Surge

Aug 6 (Reuters) - British recruiter Michael Page reported a jump in half-year pre-tax profit on Thursday, as growth in Asia Pacific and the Americas offset macroeconomic uncertainties that are clouding the hiring market.

Regional Expansion in Asia Pacific and Americas

Mitigating Macroeconomic Uncertainties

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Asia Pacific gross profit climbed ~9 % in Q1 on a constant currency basis, with standout growth in mainland China (+21 %), Japan (+17 %), India (+10 %) and Greater China overall (+12 %) (lse.co.uk)
  • Americas also delivered ~1 % growth in gross profit in constant currencies, with the US up ~1 %, Colombia up ~15 % offsetting softer results in Mexico and Brazil (lse.co.uk)
  • European and UK markets remained challenging—UK gross profit fell ~11 % in Q1, with delays in hiring and lower candidate confidence dampening performance (lse.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Michael Page's interim profit increase?
Growth in the Asia Pacific and Americas regions drove the increase in Michael Page's interim profit.
How did macroeconomic uncertainties impact Michael Page?
Macroeconomic uncertainties are clouding the hiring market, but were offset by strong performance in Asia Pacific and Americas.
Which regions showed the strongest growth for Michael Page?
The Asia Pacific and Americas regions showed the strongest growth for Michael Page.
What period does the reported profit cover?
The reported profit covers the half-year period.

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