Henkel Ups 2026 Organic Growth Guidance After Beating Sales Estimates
Henkel Raises Full-Year Organic Sales Growth Outlook
Updated Guidance and Performance
Aug 6 (Reuters) - German consumer goods and adhesives maker Henkel raised its full-year organic sales growth outlook range to between 1.5% and 3.5% on Thursday, having previously guided for a 1% to 3% rise.
Half-Year Sales Results
The group reported an organic 3.2% rise in its half-year sales, beating analysts' average estimate of 2.5% in a Vara Research poll.
Non-Organic Sales Comparison
In non-organic terms, sales in the January-June period fell to €10.35 billion ($11.95 billion) from €10.40 billion a year ago, but exceeded the consensus of €10.31 billion.
Additional Information
($1 = 0.8661 euros)
(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)