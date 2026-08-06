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Persil-maker Henkel raises organic growth guidance for 2026 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Persil-maker Henkel raises organic growth guidance for 2026

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Henkel Ups 2026 Organic Growth Guidance After Beating Sales Estimates

Henkel Raises Full-Year Organic Sales Growth Outlook

Updated Guidance and Performance

Aug 6 (Reuters) - German consumer goods and adhesives maker Henkel raised its full-year organic sales growth outlook range to between 1.5% and 3.5% on Thursday, having previously guided for a 1% to 3% rise.

Half-Year Sales Results

The group reported an organic 3.2% rise in its half-year sales, beating analysts' average estimate of 2.5% in a Vara Research poll. 

Non-Organic Sales Comparison

In non-organic terms, sales in the January-June period fell to €10.35 billion ($11.95 billion) from €10.40 billion a year ago, but exceeded the consensus of €10.31 billion.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8661 euros)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Henkel raised its organic sales growth outlook for fiscal 2026 to a range of 1.5%–3.5%, up from the previous 1%–3% projection.
  • In the first half, Henkel delivered stronger-than-expected organic growth of 3.2%, outperforming analysts’ average estimate of 2.5%.
  • Nominal first-half sales dipped slightly (to €10.35 billion from €10.40 billion), but still topped the consensus target of ~€10.31 billion.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Henkel's updated organic sales growth outlook for 2026?
Henkel raised its full-year organic sales growth outlook range to between 1.5% and 3.5%.
How did Henkel's half-year organic sales perform?
Henkel reported a 3.2% rise in half-year organic sales, exceeding analyst expectations.
What was Henkel's sales figure for January-June 2024 in euros?
Henkel's sales for January-June 2024 were €10.35 billion.
Where is Henkel headquartered?
Henkel is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

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