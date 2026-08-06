Rheinmetall Lowers 2026 Sales Forecast After Frigate Programme Cancellation
Impact of Frigate Programme Cancellation on Rheinmetall's Financial Outlook
Background of the Frigate Programme
BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German defence company Rheinmetall revised down its 2026 sales outlook range on Thursday in the aftermath of the German government's decision to jettison a delayed frigate programme whose contract the firm had been tipped to win.
Revised Sales Forecast
New Sales Range for 2026
Rheinmetall now expects sales in the range of €13.7 billion to €14.2 billion, down from €14.0 billion to €14.5 billion previously.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Linda Pasquini)