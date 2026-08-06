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Rheinmetall scales down 2026 sales outlook on scrapped frigate programme - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rheinmetall scales down 2026 sales outlook on scrapped frigate programme

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Rheinmetall Lowers 2026 Sales Forecast After Frigate Programme Cancellation

Impact of Frigate Programme Cancellation on Rheinmetall's Financial Outlook

Background of the Frigate Programme

BERLIN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German defence company Rheinmetall revised down its 2026 sales outlook range on Thursday in the aftermath of the German government's decision to jettison a delayed frigate programme whose contract the firm had been tipped to win.

Revised Sales Forecast

New Sales Range for 2026

Rheinmetall now expects sales in the range of €13.7 billion to €14.2 billion, down from €14.0 billion to €14.5 billion previously.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, Editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Cancellation of the F126 frigate programme will leave a revenue gap of up to €300 million, forcing the downward revision of the 2026 sales outlook. (ir.rheinmetall.com)
  • Rheinmetall suspended plans to hire 1,000 personnel for its naval division as a direct consequence of the programme’s termination. (live.euronext.com)
  • The F126 contract cancellation severely dented investor sentiment, triggering a near‑record stock drop and prompting the company to rely on other defence segments to offset the loss. (live.euronext.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rheinmetall lower its 2026 sales outlook?
Rheinmetall lowered its 2026 sales outlook after the German government scrapped a delayed frigate programme, which the company was expected to win.
What is Rheinmetall's new sales outlook for 2026?
Rheinmetall now expects its 2026 sales to be between €13.7 billion and €14.2 billion.
What was Rheinmetall's previous 2026 sales outlook?
Previously, Rheinmetall expected 2026 sales in the range of €14.0 billion to €14.5 billion.
Who reported the Rheinmetall sales outlook revision?
The sales outlook revision was reported by Miranda Murray and edited by Linda Pasquini.

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