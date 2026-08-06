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German industrial orders rise more than expected in June - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German industrial orders rise more than expected in June

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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German Industrial Orders Rise Sharply in June but Sector Uncertainty Remains

June Industrial Orders: Analysis and Sector Outlook

By Maria Martinez

Stronger-than-Expected Growth Driven by Large Scale Orders

Aug 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders rose more than expected in June, but it was due to large scale orders and the figure from the previous month was sharply revised downwards, showing that industry is not out of the woods.

Monthly Performance and Analyst Expectations

Orders increased by 3.1% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the statistics office said on Thursday. A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a rise of 0.3%.

Impact of Large Orders and Underlying Trends

Excluding large orders, new orders were 0.5% lower than in the previous month.

Three-Month Comparison and Sector Stability

In the less volatile three-month comparison, new orders from April to June were 1.3% higher than in the preceding three months. However, excluding large orders, they remained unchanged.

Revisions and Data Adjustments

In May, following a revision of the provisional results, orders rose by 0.3% compared with April, instead of 1.9%, due to an amended adjustment for price changes, the statistics office said.

(Reporting by Tristan Veyet in Gdansk and Maria Martinez in Berlin, Editing by Miranda Murray and Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • June’s 3.1% month‑on‑month rise in industrial orders exceeded forecasts of 0.3%, but was propelled by large-scale orders, while orders ex‑large contracts actually dropped 0.5% (bundeswirtschaftsministerium.de)
  • May’s preliminary 1.9% gain was revised to just 0.3%, highlighting significant data volatility and cautioning against over‑optimism (destatis.de)
  • In a smoother three‑month view (April–June vs January–March), overall orders rose 1.3% but excluding large orders remained flat, indicating the recent strength may not yet signal a stable recovery (destatis.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did German industrial orders increase in June?
German industrial orders rose by 3.1% on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis in June.
What was the analysts' expectation for German industrial orders in June?
Analysts had expected a 0.3% increase in German industrial orders for June.
Did large scale orders impact the June figures?
Yes, the rise was mainly due to large scale orders; excluding those, new orders fell by 0.5% from the previous month.
What revision was made to May's German industrial orders?
May's order growth was revised down to a 0.3% increase from a previously reported 1.9% rise.
Is the German industrial sector fully recovering?
No, despite the June increase, the sector remains challenged, with figures indicating ongoing uncertainty.

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