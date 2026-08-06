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Headlines

Power completely restored in South Caucasus nation of Georgia after blackout

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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Power Restored in Georgia After Nationwide Blackout Impacting Major Cities

Nationwide Blackout and Restoration Efforts

Incident Overview

TBILISI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Power in Georgia has been completely restored after a nationwide blackout on Wednesday evening, the country's State Electrosystem said, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

Major cities, including the capital, Tbilisi, in the South Caucasus country of about 3.7 million people lost electricity at about 8 p.m local time on Wednesday.

Possible Causes and Ongoing Investigations

Georgian news agencies quoted an official from the commission overseeing the country's power and water utilities, Giorgi Pangani, as saying that the incident had coincided with tests at a hydroelectric power station.

Grid Vulnerabilities and Previous Outages

The tests were being performed to identify weak points in the country's power grid after two power outages last month, Pangani was cited as saying.

Pangani said the reasons for the latest power cut were being investigated.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • The nationwide blackout occurred around 8 p.m. local time on Wednesday; State Electrosystem confirmed full power restoration by Thursday morning following staged hydroelectric tests (interpressnews.ge).
  • This follows a previous system emergency outage on July 24, during which most regions—including Tbilisi—also lost power, underscoring vulnerabilities in the grid (interpressnews.ge).
  • The July 24 blackout may have been triggered by a failure on the high‑voltage line connecting Georgia and Turkey, which activated automatic protection systems and cascaded into a nationwide outage (georgiatimes.ge).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When did the nationwide blackout occur in Georgia?
The blackout occurred on Wednesday evening at about 8 p.m. local time.
Which areas in Georgia were affected by the blackout?
Major cities including the capital, Tbilisi, and other areas in Georgia lost electricity.
What caused the power outage in Georgia?
The incident coincided with tests at a hydroelectric power station aimed at identifying weak points in the grid.
Has power been fully restored in Georgia?
Yes, power in Georgia was completely restored after the blackout.
Are the reasons for the blackout known?
The exact reasons for the latest power cut are still being investigated by officials.

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