Power Restored in Georgia After Nationwide Blackout Impacting Major Cities

Nationwide Blackout and Restoration Efforts

Incident Overview

TBILISI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Power in Georgia has been completely restored after a nationwide blackout on Wednesday evening, the country's State Electrosystem said, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

Major cities, including the capital, Tbilisi, in the South Caucasus country of about 3.7 million people lost electricity at about 8 p.m local time on Wednesday.

Possible Causes and Ongoing Investigations

Georgian news agencies quoted an official from the commission overseeing the country's power and water utilities, Giorgi Pangani, as saying that the incident had coincided with tests at a hydroelectric power station.

Grid Vulnerabilities and Previous Outages

The tests were being performed to identify weak points in the country's power grid after two power outages last month, Pangani was cited as saying.

Pangani said the reasons for the latest power cut were being investigated.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Osborn)