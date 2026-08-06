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BPER upgrades 2028 goals, targeting €7.5 billion shareholder payouts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BPER upgrades 2028 goals, targeting €7.5 billion shareholder payouts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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BPER Banca Increases 2028 Profit Targets and Shareholder Payout Plan

BPER Banca's Upgraded Financial Outlook and Strategic Moves

2028 Profit Forecast and Integration Strategy

MILAN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - BPER Banca on Thursday unveiled upgraded targets through 2028, forecasting a net profit of around € 2.7 billion as the lender seeks to capitalise on the integration of Banca Popolare di Sondrio and expand higher-fee businesses.

Shareholder Distribution Plans

Dividend and Buyback Initiatives

The bank said it plans cumulative shareholder distributions of around € 7.5 billion over 2025-2028, through cash dividends and share buybacks, with an overall payout ratio of at least 85%, subject to targets and regulatory approvals.

Recent Financial Performance

First-Half Results and 2026 Guidance

Separately BPER reported first-half ordinary net profit of € 1.33 billion, up 14.7% year-on-year on a restated basis, and said it had improved its full-year 2026 guidance for net interest income and cost/income.

Market Position and M&A Opportunities

Potential Benefits from Intesa Sanpaolo's MPS Bid

BPER, Italy's fifth-largest bank, stands to be a key beneficiary of Intesa Sanpaolo's € 30.6-billion bid for Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS), significantly expanding its retail footprint in the Italian market.

Branch and Brand Acquisition Details

Intesa said that if its bid succeeds, it would sell 635 MPS branches, most of the lender's central operations and the historic MPS brand to BPER's largest shareholder Unipol, for them to be merged into BPER.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • BPER forecasts about €2.7 billion net profit by 2028, buoyed by integration with Banca Popolare di Sondrio and growth in higher‑fee services.
  • The bank plans ~€7.5 billion in shareholder returns over 2025–2028, with a payout ratio of at least 85%, subject to regulatory approvals.
  • BPER stands to gain strategic retail expansion via its largest shareholder Unipol’s agreement with Intesa Sanpaolo tied to the Monte dei Paschi takeover, positioning it for significant footprint growth.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are BPER Banca's updated 2028 profit targets?
BPER Banca is forecasting a net profit of around €2.7 billion by 2028.
How much does BPER plan to distribute to shareholders through 2028?
The bank plans cumulative shareholder distributions of around €7.5 billion over 2025-2028 through dividends and share buybacks.
What is BPER's targeted payout ratio for shareholders?
BPER targets an overall payout ratio of at least 85%, subject to targets and regulatory approvals.
How did BPER perform in the first half of the current year?
BPER reported a first-half ordinary net profit of €1.33 billion, up 14.7% year-on-year.
How does the Intesa Sanpaolo-MPS deal impact BPER?
If Intesa’s bid for MPS succeeds, 635 branches and key operations would be sold to BPER's largest shareholder Unipol for merger with BPER.

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