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Ad group WPP reports 4.7% like-for-like drop in first-half adjusted revenue - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Ad group WPP reports 4.7% like-for-like drop in first-half adjusted revenue

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 6, 2026

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WPP Sees 4.7% Decline in First-Half Adjusted Revenue as Losses Persist

WPP First-Half Financial Performance Overview

Revenue Decline and Account Losses

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - WPP reported a 4.7% drop in first-half adjusted revenue on Thursday as account losses continued to weigh, but the British ad group said the trajectory had improved in recent months, particularly in its WPP Media planning and buying unit.

Recent Improvements in WPP Media Unit

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • WPP reported a 4.7% like‑for‑like decline in first‑half adjusted revenue, mainly due to account losses, especially in its media-related segments.
  • Despite the overall drop, WPP noted improving momentum in recent months, with its WPP Media unit showing sequential performance gains.
  • WPP reaffirmed its guidance: expecting mid‑ to high‑single‑digit LFL declines in H1, an improving trajectory in H2, and full‑year headline operating profit margins of 12–13%.

Frequently Asked Questions

What revenue decline did WPP report for the first half of the year?
WPP reported a 4.7% drop in first-half adjusted revenue.
What factor contributed to WPP's revenue drop?
Account losses continued to weigh on WPP's revenues.
Which WPP unit showed recent improvements?
WPP Media planning and buying unit showed improved results in recent months.
Who reported and edited the WPP financial results?
The financial results were reported by Paul Sandle and edited by William James.

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