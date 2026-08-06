WPP Sees 4.7% Decline in First-Half Adjusted Revenue as Losses Persist
WPP First-Half Financial Performance Overview
Revenue Decline and Account Losses
LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - WPP reported a 4.7% drop in first-half adjusted revenue on Thursday as account losses continued to weigh, but the British ad group said the trajectory had improved in recent months, particularly in its WPP Media planning and buying unit.
Recent Improvements in WPP Media Unit
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)