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Winter will be key for judging inflation risks, BoE's Dhingra says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Winter will be key for judging inflation risks, BoE's Dhingra says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Winter Will Be Key for Assessing UK Inflation Risks, Says BoE's Dhingra

Bank of England's Perspective on UK Inflation and Economic Outlook

Assessment of Long-term Inflation Pressures

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Bank of England interest rate-setting Swati Dhingra said on Thursday that assessing the extent of long-term inflation pressures in Britain caused by the Iran war would become clearer over the coming winter months.

Comparison to Previous Inflationary Periods

Energy Prices and the Impact of Geopolitical Events

Dhingra said Britain was not experiencing the kind of broad-based price rises that occurred in 2022, when energy prices jumped in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and that the country's jobs market was now weaker.

Key Factors to Watch This Winter

Energy Pricing and Wage Settlements

"I think the timing issue here is that we're going to know from the winter energy pricing what happens there, we're going to know much more about wage settlements and where they end up at, and financial pricing already underway," she told a conference organised by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, a think tank.

Dhingra's Role in BoE Policy Decisions

Stance on Borrowing Costs

Advocacy for Lowering Rates

Dhingra was one of the strongest advocates of lowering borrowing costs when the BoE was cutting rates. More recently, she has voted with the majority of the Monetary Policy Committee to keep borrowing costs on hold.

(Reporting by David MillikenWriting by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • Winter energy prices are critical to assessing inflation persistence, notably through direct, indirect, and second‑round—wage and price‑setting—effects. Sources suggest elevated futures point to sustained pressure. (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • Wage settlements and labour market weakness limit broad‑based inflation, reducing second‑round effects risk so far—consistent with MPC and IMF analysis. (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • Macroeconomic forecasts (IMF, NIESR) project inflation may peak around 3½–4 % by end‑2026, delaying return to target into 2027; winter will be key to confirming those paths. (imf.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is winter important for judging UK inflation risks?
Swati Dhingra stated that winter energy pricing and wage settlement outcomes will clarify the extent of long-term inflation pressures in the UK.
What factors are influencing inflation in Britain according to BoE's Dhingra?
Factors include the impact of the Iran war on energy prices, wage settlements, and changes in the financial market.
How does the current inflation situation differ from 2022?
Britain is not seeing the broad-based price surges of 2022, as energy prices are more stable and the jobs market is weaker.
What has been Swati Dhingra's stance on interest rates recently?
Dhingra previously advocated for lower borrowing costs but has recently voted to keep rates on hold in line with the majority of the Monetary Policy Committee.

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