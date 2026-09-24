Winter Will Be Key for Assessing UK Inflation Risks, Says BoE's Dhingra

Bank of England's Perspective on UK Inflation and Economic Outlook

Assessment of Long-term Inflation Pressures

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Bank of England interest rate-setting Swati Dhingra said on Thursday that assessing the extent of long-term inflation pressures in Britain caused by the Iran war would become clearer over the coming winter months.

Comparison to Previous Inflationary Periods

Energy Prices and the Impact of Geopolitical Events

Dhingra said Britain was not experiencing the kind of broad-based price rises that occurred in 2022, when energy prices jumped in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and that the country's jobs market was now weaker.

Key Factors to Watch This Winter

Energy Pricing and Wage Settlements

"I think the timing issue here is that we're going to know from the winter energy pricing what happens there, we're going to know much more about wage settlements and where they end up at, and financial pricing already underway," she told a conference organised by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, a think tank.

Dhingra's Role in BoE Policy Decisions

Stance on Borrowing Costs

Advocacy for Lowering Rates

Dhingra was one of the strongest advocates of lowering borrowing costs when the BoE was cutting rates. More recently, she has voted with the majority of the Monetary Policy Committee to keep borrowing costs on hold.

(Reporting by David MillikenWriting by William Schomberg)