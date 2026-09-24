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Russia plans array of tax hikes in 2027-29 to fund military spending - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia plans array of tax hikes in 2027-29 to fund military spending

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Russia to Implement Array of Tax Hikes from 2027-2029 for Military Funding

Russian Government Proposes Budget and Tax Changes to Support Military Spending

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Russian government projected a budget deficit equal to 2% of the gross domestic product for the next three years and proposed an array of tax hikes to sustain the military expenditure, the Finance Ministry's materials showed on Thursday.

Draft Budget Submission and Review Process

The Finance Ministry said it had submitted the draft budget to the government, which will review it before October 1 and send it to the parliament. It said that defence and security needs were a "strategic priority" for the new budget.

Strategic Priorities in the Budget

"The planned resources will enable the equipping of the armed forces with necessary weapons and military equipment, the modernisation of defence enterprises, the payment of monetary allowances to military personnel," the ministry said.

Economic Impact of the Ukraine War

The costs of the 4-1/2-year war in Ukraine have been increasing for Russia, with the economy slowing sharply last year and the government having to raise taxes and increase borrowing to finance the war effort.

Details of Proposed Tax Hikes

Targeted Sectors for Tax Increases

The ministry proposed hiking taxes on what it described as excess profits in the metals and fertilizer sectors due to high global prices, as well as taxes on trans-border electronic trade.

Taxation on Personal Investment Income

Scope and Impact of Personal Income Tax Changes

It had also proposed raising tax rates on so-called "passive" personal income from investment in securities, property sales, and interest from bank deposits. It said that the measure would affect about 4 million people.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • The Finance Ministry's draft budget for 2027–2029 outlines a persistent deficit of around 2% of GDP to support strategic defence and security priorities. (interfax.com)
  • Proposed tax hikes include levies on excess profits in metals and fertilizer sectors, taxes on cross-border e-commerce, and increased rates for passive personal income such as securities, property sales, and bank interest. (apnews.com)
  • Economic headwinds—declining oil and gas revenues, dwindling reserves, and mounting war expenditure—are straining Russia’s fiscal outlook, prompting reliance on tax increases and borrowing. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia planning to hike taxes between 2027 and 2029?
Russia intends to increase taxes to fund rising military spending and cover a projected 2% budget deficit over the next three years.
Which sectors will be affected by Russia's proposed tax hikes?
The tax hikes will impact excess profits in the metals and fertilizer sectors, trans-border electronic trade, and passive personal income.
How will the new Russian tax measures affect individuals?
Around 4 million people may be affected by raised tax rates on passive personal income, such as investment in securities, property sales, and bank interest.
What is the main goal of the new Russian tax policies?
The main goal is to ensure adequate funding for the military and security sectors, including modernizing defense enterprises and supporting military personnel.
When will the proposed Russian budget go to the parliament?
The government will review the draft budget before October 1 and then send it to the parliament for consideration.

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