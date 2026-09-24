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Finance

For Pope Leo, the risk of an AI apocalypse is a major concern

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Finance Artificial Intelligence Vatican Global Regulation

Pope Leo Flags AI Risks: Vatican Calls for Global Finance Regulation

Vatican's Ongoing Concerns Over Artificial Intelligence and Global Finance

By Joshua McElwee

Early Vatican Warnings and Pope Leo's Leadership

VATICAN CITY, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Vatican warned about the risk of an apocalypse spurred by artificial intelligence years before major American firms sounded the alarm at the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday - a concern that Pope Leo is placing at the heart of his papacy.

Leo, who in May called on world leaders for global rules to oversee the industry, is expected to warn about AI again on Friday in a speech at the Paris headquarters of the UN's culture and education body, UNESCO.

Expert Insights from Vatican Advisors

"This is not happening on day zero for the Holy See," Rev. Paolo Benanti, a leading Vatican advisor on AI issues, told Reuters, referring to recent calls for a slowdown that has been endorsed by the CEOs of AI firms Anthropic, OpenAI and xAI, among others.

"The transformative power of AI ... could produce a magnitude of societal changes that are very hard to predict," said Benanti, an Italian academic who recently took part in the AI summit hosted by Britain's King Charles.

The priest said he could not reveal details about the contents of the summit's confidential discussions.

Cardinal Parolin and the Call for International Regulation

Papal Documents and Public Appeals

CARDINAL: THE FUTURE OF HUMANITY IS AT STAKE

Leo, the first US-born pope, has raised the possible dangers of AI development frequently throughout his 16-month-old papacy and first discussed the issue publicly on his third day in office.

In his May appeal, released as his first major document, Leo warned that AI systems spread misinformation, prioritise ​conflict and could lead the world down a path of unending war.

Diplomatic Efforts and Global Cooperation

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's top diplomat, reiterated Leo's call for international regulation of the industry at an event in Rome last week, warning that countries cannot "go it alone" on the technology.

"The future of humanity is really at stake here," Parolin said. The world, he said, needs "everyone's involvement in establishing some common rules that can genuinely govern this phenomenon."

Anthropic co-founder Chris Olah spoke at the Vatican's launch event for the pope's May document, known as an encyclical.

Ongoing Dialogue with AI Firms

Asked if the Vatican is in ongoing dialogue with any AI firms, Benanti stressed the decentralized nature of the global church and said some discussions are being led by local bishops.

On September 16, the US bishops' conference said it had created a new AI taskforce after several of its leaders met with executives that day.

"The dialogue focused on ways to keep any system of artificial intelligence at the service of humanity and the urgent need to address the real and present dangers such technology presents," a statement said.

Vatican's Stance on Autonomous Weapons and AI Risks

Historical Warnings and International Partnerships

LEO WARNS ABOUT AUTONOMOUS WEAPONS

The Vatican began warning about the risks of AI in 2019, hosting two conferences that year on the possible dangers of the technology. The late Pope Francis warned attendees at one of the events that misinformation spread by AI could spark a world war.

The Vatican also teamed with Microsoft, IBM, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization and the Italian government in 2020 to issue a call for AI development that "does not have as its sole goal greater profit or the gradual replacement of people in the workplace."

Pope Leo's Advocacy Against AI Weapons

Leo has urged oversight especially for the development of weapons systems, such as those being used in the Russia-Ukraine war. He said in his encyclical that such weapons have advanced "practically beyond any human ‌reach to govern them."

The Vatican's advocacy on the global stage against autonomous weaponry goes back decades, Benanti said, likening AI-powered drones to landmines that are indiscriminate with their targets.

Comparisons to Nuclear Disarmament

The priest compared the Vatican's warnings about the risks of AI to how popes have long called for nuclear disarmament.

"If nuclear weapons can destroy humanity ... the manipulation of generative AI content in social spaces can destroy the capabilities of people to stay together as a society," he said.

"Nuclear weapons have to be stocked inside facilities and you can count and control them. AI is not this visible."

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Pope Leo XIV released his first major teaching document, “Magnifica Humanitas,” on May 15, 2026, calling for AI to be 'disarmed' of logics of domination, exclusion, and war and urging technology to serve humanity and the common good (apnews.com).
  • The Pope emphasizes the need for international rules and responsible governance to prevent society-altering AI risks, drawing on Catholic Social Doctrine principles such as solidarity, subsidiarity, and justice (vatican.va).
  • Vatican advisors like Rev. Paolo Benanti have highlighted that concerns over AI have been long-standing, with earlier warnings as far back as 2019, and the Vatican continues dialogue through local bishops and initiatives such as the US bishops’ new AI task force (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Pope Leo concerned about artificial intelligence?
Pope Leo is concerned that AI poses risks such as misinformation, societal disruption, and autonomous weapons, which could threaten humanity.
What actions has the Vatican taken regarding AI?
The Vatican has hosted conferences, issued calls for ethical AI development, and urged for international regulation and oversight of AI, especially in finance and weaponry.
How does the Vatican view autonomous AI weapons?
The Vatican warns that autonomous AI-powered weapons can be uncontrollable and compares their risk to nuclear arms and landmines.
Has the Vatican collaborated with any AI companies?
Yes, the Vatican has partnered with companies like Microsoft and IBM, and is in ongoing dialogue with AI firm executives.
What international platforms has Pope Leo used to address AI risks?
Pope Leo has raised AI concerns at international venues such as UNESCO and has called for global cooperation at the United Nations.

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