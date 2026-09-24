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Bonds shaky, oil eases off highs amid trade, peace talks - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bonds shaky, oil eases off highs amid trade, peace talks

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Bond Yields Surge, Oil Prices Retreat as Markets React to Trade and Peace Talks

Market Reactions to Global Economic and Geopolitical Events

By Rocky Swift

Bond Markets and Yield Movements

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Debt markets were on edge on Thursday, as Japanese bonds followed Treasuries lower, while Asian equities were mixed as investors weighed simmering Middle East tensions and prospects for talks between the United States and China.

As Tokyo markets reopened after a three-day holiday, the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield jumped to a 30-year high after a steep sell-off in the U.S. market overnight. Oil prices eased from recent highs and the greenback held gains after Tehran's leader vowed to never surrender following a warning by U.S. President Donald Trump that he could "annihilate" Iran.

Central Bank Actions and Economic Indicators

Market participants looked ahead to a series of central bank speeches and economic releases, including U.S. jobless claims, for signals on future interest rate hikes. A summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping was also in focus, with hopes for progress on trade relations.

"Equities are really showing some signs of creaking under the weight of ever-rising bond yields," Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at the National Australia Bank, said on a podcast. "And in that sort of risk-off environment, it still seems to be the case that the U.S. dollar does find safe-haven support."

Equity and Commodity Market Performance

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index fell 0.64%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.73%. Australian shares hit a more than three-month low, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index falling 1.2%.

Trade Talks and Diplomatic Developments

Xi's first trip to the U.S. in nearly three years was not expected to deliver major breakthroughs, but Washington and Beijing could extend their 11-month trade truce. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said they had reached a deal on an extension as Trump greeted Xi personally at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

Bond Yield Highs and Inflation Concerns

Bond yields have climbed to multi-year highs as traders price in the likelihood of central bank hikes to contend with persistent inflation.

Japan's 10-year government bond yield climbed 8 basis points (bps) to 3.06%, a level not seen since August 1996, and the 30-year yield rose 5.5 bps to 4.12%. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield held steady at 5.11%, after reaching the highest since 2007 overnight.

Central Bank Commentary and Inflationary Pressures

Central bank officials maintained a hawkish tone as rising oil prices drove inflationary pressures. Federal Reserve Governor Michael Barr said on Wednesday the central bank's recent rate hike was part of efforts to recalibrate borrowing costs and signalled more increases may be needed. Markets are anticipating speeches from other Fed officials on Thursday, including New York Fed President John Williams and Fed President Beth Hammack.

Geopolitical Tensions and Commodity Prices

Geopolitical tensions kept energy prices elevated. Iranian officials communicated with U.S. envoys at the UN General Assembly, but both sides signalled little progress toward ending the conflict. Trump reiterated threats of further escalation, while Iran's president vowed not to yield.

Brent crude fell 1% to $102.05 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate slipped 0.74% to $91.48 a barrel. Spot gold gained 0.35% to $4,301.89 an ounce. 

Currency and Cryptocurrency Movements

The dollar index fell 0.04% to 101.09, while the euro slipped 0.02% to $1.14. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.24% to 157.91 per dollar.

U.S. Economic Data and European Market Futures

On the economic front, the U.S. Labor Department is expected to report that initial jobless claims likely rose to 201,000 in the week ended September 19, while continuing claims likely increased 15,000 to 1.745 million in the prior week. New home sales are forecast to edge up to 615,000 units in August from 607,000 units in July.

European futures were lower. Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.33% to 6,304.00, DAX futures slipped 0.33% to 25,525.00, FTSE futures dropped 0.35% to 10,739.50.

Bitcoin edged up 0.07% to $84,288.53, while Ether climbed 0.46% to $2,683.24.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Key Takeaways

  • Japan’s benchmark 10‑year JGB yield rose to 3.06%—its highest since August 1996—driven by U.S. yield pressures and hawkish central bank expectations (tradingeconomics.com)
  • Oil prices softened from recent highs as Saudi pipeline flows resumed and U.S.‑Iran diplomatic signals tempered tensions (marketscreener.com)
  • Equities in Asia showed mixed performance: Japan’s Nikkei rose after holiday, while MSCI Asia‑ex‑Japan dipped amid risk‑off sentiment (profit.pakistantoday.com.pk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are bond yields rising in Japan and the US?
Bond yields are climbing due to expectations of central bank rate hikes aimed at countering persistent inflation, following a sell-off in the US market.
What impact are US-China trade talks having on markets?
Markets are closely watching US-China trade talks, with hopes for progress, but major breakthroughs are not expected during the latest summit.
Which economic indicators are investors monitoring?
Investors are focusing on US jobless claims, new home sales, and upcoming speeches from central bank officials for direction on future interest rates.
What movements were seen in Asian equities and currencies?
The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index fell, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose, and the Japanese yen strengthened against the US dollar amid market volatility.

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