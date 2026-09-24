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Finance

Pasqal ramps up growth plans after Nasdaq listing strengthens balance sheet

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Quantum Computing technology

Pasqal Expands Commercial Operations Following Strong Nasdaq Listing and Cash Infusion

By Leo Marchandon

Pasqal's Financial Position and Growth Strategy

Sept 24 (Reuters) - French quantum processor maker Pasqal on Thursday said it held €312.9 million ($355.8 million) in cash following its Nasdaq listing, giving it funds to expand sales operations as it works to convert early customer interest into sustainable revenue.

Capital Allocation and Expansion Plans

The company said it would use the fresh capital primarily to expand commercial and technical-sales teams, advance its technology and increase production capacity in 2027 and 2028.

Current Operations and Production Capacity

Pasqal currently operates seven quantum processors, deployed across customer sites and internal research programmes, and has annual production capacity for 13 machines at facilities near Paris and in Canada.

Sales Channels and Client Base

It sells machines directly to large companies and data centres, while also selling time-based access to its machine through Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Its clients include Saudi's Aramco and Crédit Agricole . 

Revenue Recognition and Business Performance

Sales Cycle and Revenue Streams

Machine sales can take more than 12 months from contract signing to delivery, while revenue from cloud-based services is recognised as customers use the platform, Pasqal said.

Sales Cycle Impact

The lengthy sales cycle means there can be a significant lag between securing an order and recognising revenue. Pasqal reported first-half revenue of 4.9 million euros, up 14%, and 70.4 million euros in booked and awarded business, a measure that includes grants, tax credits and multi-year customer contracts.

Operating Loss and Financial Details

Its operating loss widened to 59.2 million euros from 19.8 million euros a year earlier, including 37.5 million euros in share-based payments and listing-related costs.

($1 = 0.8794 euros)

(Reporting by Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Nasdaq listing completed via SPAC merger on August 28, 2026, unlocking approximately $360 million in cash, bolstering Pasqal’s capital base (sec.gov).
  • Pasqal plans to deploy funds to ramp up commercial and technical-sales teams, advance quantum processor technology, and expand manufacturing to support production in 2027 and 2028 (sec.gov).
  • The company already operates seven quantum processors, can produce up to 13 units annually at its France and Canada facilities, and sells via direct machine sales and cloud access through Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure (sec.gov).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much cash does Pasqal have after its Nasdaq listing?
Pasqal holds €312.9 million in cash following its Nasdaq listing, strengthening its balance sheet for expansion.
What are Pasqal's expansion plans post-Nasdaq listing?
Pasqal plans to expand its commercial and sales teams, advance technology, and increase production capacity by 2027 and 2028.
How does Pasqal generate revenue from its quantum processors?
Pasqal generates revenue by selling quantum machines directly to companies and offering cloud-based access via Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.
Who are some of Pasqal’s key clients?
Pasqal's clients include Saudi's Aramco and Crédit Agricole.
What were Pasqal’s financial results for the first half of the year?
Pasqal reported first-half revenue of €4.9 million, up 14%, with a widened operating loss of €59.2 million compared to €19.8 million last year.

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