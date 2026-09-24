UK Retailers Mark Largest Sales and Order Plunge Since 1983, CBI Reports

CBI Survey Reveals Sharp Decline in Retail Sales and Orders

Record-Breaking Drop in Sales and Orders

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - British retailers this month reported the biggest drop in sales since April and they cut orders with their suppliers by the most since records began in 1983, a Confederation of British Industry survey showed on Thursday.

The CBI's headline distributive trades balance, which measures activity compared with a year earlier, fell to -55 to -48 in August.

Expert Insights on Retail Downturn

"Retailers reported a steep fall in annual sales volumes in September, with some firms attributing the deterioration to poor consumer sentiment," said Martin Sartorius, lead economist at the CBI.

"The persistent sales downturn appears to have prompted retailers to cut back on order volumes at a survey-record pace."

Policy Hopes for Retail Sector

The CBI said it hoped new Prime Minister Andy Burnham's pledge to boost growth "in every postcode" would include lower property taxes for high-street retailers

Additional Sector Highlights

Key Findings from the CBI Survey

Wholesalers and the motor trade also reported deteriorating sales

Retailers' expected sales volumes for August fell to -37 from -22

CBI retail data has been persistently more downbeat than that from the British Retail Consortium and the Office for National Statistics

ONS retail sales data last week showed 2.7% annual sales volume growth excluding fuel in the year to June

The CBI survey was based on responses from 46 retail chains and 71 wholesalers between August 27 and September 14

Survey Methodology

The CBI survey was based on responses from 46 retail chains and 71 wholesalers between August 27 and September 14.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by suban Abdulla)