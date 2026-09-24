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EU concerned about reported US plans to ban diesel exports, spokesperson says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU concerned about reported US plans to ban diesel exports, spokesperson says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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EU Expresses Concern Over Reported US Diesel Export Ban Plans

EU Response to US Diesel Export Ban Reports

European Commission's Statement

BRUSSELS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The European Union observes with concern the United States' reported plans to ban diesel exports, as such a disruption would risk negative impact on both sides, a European Commission spokesperson said on Thursday.

Ongoing Diplomatic Engagement

"High-level contacts between the European Union and the U.S. administration are ongoing. We expect close partners to consult each other before taking measures that affect shared markets," Olof Gill told reporters.

US Policy Considerations and Media Reports

Politico reported that the United States was preparing a 90-day ban on diesel exports amid a spike in prices ahead of the midterm elections, though U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has disputed that, saying the administration was considering voluntary measures.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Richard Lough in Paris and Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk)

Key Takeaways

  • EU officials stress the need for consultation with close partners before enacting measures affecting shared markets, amid reports of a potential 90‑day U.S. diesel export ban. (investing.com)
  • Analysts warn that a U.S. diesel export ban could backfire by destabilizing global fuel supply chains, disrupting refinery operations, and ultimately raising diesel prices both internationally and domestically. (investing.com)
  • Europe remains structurally short on diesel and increasingly reliant on U.S. Gulf Coast supplies following the curtailment of Russian exports; any restrictions on U.S. exports would intensify these pressures. (eia.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the EU concerned about the US diesel export ban?
The EU believes a US diesel export ban could negatively impact both European and American markets, disrupting energy trade and prices.
Has the US confirmed a diesel export ban?
No, while reports suggest the US is considering a 90-day ban, US officials have only mentioned possible voluntary measures.
What actions are the EU and US taking in response to these reports?
High-level contacts and consultations are ongoing between the EU and US to discuss the reported diesel export ban and its implications.
Who reported the potential US diesel export ban?
Politico reported that the US was preparing a 90-day ban on diesel exports, but this was disputed by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.
What is the potential impact of a US diesel export ban?
A US diesel export ban could risk negative effects on shared energy markets and contribute to higher prices, especially before major elections.

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