EU Expresses Concern Over Reported US Diesel Export Ban Plans

EU Response to US Diesel Export Ban Reports

European Commission's Statement

BRUSSELS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The European Union observes with concern the United States' reported plans to ban diesel exports, as such a disruption would risk negative impact on both sides, a European Commission spokesperson said on Thursday.

Ongoing Diplomatic Engagement

"High-level contacts between the European Union and the U.S. administration are ongoing. We expect close partners to consult each other before taking measures that affect shared markets," Olof Gill told reporters.

US Policy Considerations and Media Reports

Politico reported that the United States was preparing a 90-day ban on diesel exports amid a spike in prices ahead of the midterm elections, though U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has disputed that, saying the administration was considering voluntary measures.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Richard Lough in Paris and Mateusz Rabiega in Gdansk)