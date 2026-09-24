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Serbia to release reserve diesel due to global shortage, energy minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Serbia to release reserve diesel due to global shortage, energy minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Finance Energy Markets

Serbia Releases 5,000 Tons of Diesel Reserves to Ease Supply Shortage

Serbia’s Response to the Global Diesel Supply Crisis

Government Measures to Address Diesel Shortages

BELGRADE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Serbia will release around 5,000 metric tons of diesel from state reserves to ease shortages stemming from a global supply squeeze caused by wars in Iran and Ukraine, the energy minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic said on Thursday. 

Impact of Global Conflicts on Diesel Supply

The wars have severely ‌disrupted global diesel supplies, stranding millions of barrels a day in the Middle East and Russia, draining inventories to historic lows and sending prices to record highs. The shortage has been a drag on economic activity, as diesel fuels agriculture, manufacturing, and heavy transportation.

Release of State Diesel Reserves

"Therefore, we have decided to place a portion of the Eurodiesel stock, amounting to approximately 5,000 tons from the state reserves, onto the market," Djedovic Handanovic said in a statement. "We expect a very high consumption in October of around 205,000 tons."

Challenges Facing Diesel Imports and Distribution

Import Disruptions and High Logistics Costs

She said companies had stopped importing diesel due to high prices. Logistics costs also remained high due to the low water levels on the Danube River. In August, Serbia's fuel imports via the Danube fell to just 25% to 30% of their planned volume as record-low water levels across Hungary, Serbia, and Romania forced cargo barges and tankers to operate at only 30% to 40% of their normal capacity.

Domestic Diesel Production and Additional Measures

NIS Oil Refinery Operations

Serbia's Russian-owned and US sanctioned NIS oil firm also produces diesel at its oil refinery in the northern town of Pancevo. The facility has an annual capacity of 4.8 million tons of crude oil.

Increased Crude Processing and Reserve Releases

In August, the energy ministry ordered NIS to increase its crude processing output from 9,500 tons to 13,000 tons per day and released 23,000 tons of operational fuel reserves to other market distributors to compensate for the drop in imports.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Global diesel supply is strained by the Iran war’s disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and Ukraine’s drone attacks on Russian refineries, pushing diesel prices to record highs. (lemonde.fr)
  • Serbia has built strong fuel reserves—including diesel sufficient for approximately 89 days of consumption—and is now tapping ~5,000 tonnes to smooth domestic supply amid soaring demand expected in October (~205,000 tonnes). (srbija.gov.rs)
  • Logistical challenges, such as Danube water levels at record lows, have slashed fuel imports to 25–30% of planned volumes, raising transport costs and prompting reliance on domestic production at the Pančevo refinery, currently running near capacity. (srbija.gov.rs)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Serbia releasing diesel from its state reserves?
Serbia is releasing around 5,000 tons of diesel from state reserves to ease shortages caused by disruptions in global supplies due to wars and high logistics costs.
What factors are causing diesel shortages in Serbia?
Global supply disruptions from wars in Iran and Ukraine, high prices, and reduced imports are causing diesel shortages in Serbia.
How are logistics issues affecting Serbia's diesel imports?
Low water levels on the Danube River have forced cargo vessels to operate at reduced capacity, severely limiting fuel imports.
How much diesel does Serbia expect to consume in October?
Serbia expects very high diesel consumption in October, estimated at around 205,000 tons.
What steps has the Serbian energy ministry taken previously to address fuel shortages?
In August, the energy ministry ordered the NIS oil refinery to increase output and released 23,000 tons of operational fuel reserves to the market.

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