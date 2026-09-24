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Glencore expects to start ASX trading on October 14 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Glencore expects to start ASX trading on October 14

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Glencore Set to Launch ASX Trading Under Ticker GLC on October 14

Glencore's Australian Securities Exchange Listing: Key Details and Implications

Regulatory Approval and Trading Commencement

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Glencore expects to begin trading on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker "GLC" on October 14, the Swiss miner said on Thursday, after meeting all regulatory requirements.

Strategic Significance of the Secondary Listing

Access to Institutional Capital

The secondary listing, announced in August, signals a push to tap one of the world's fastest-growing pools of institutional capital to fund the company's copper growth ambitions and potentially pave the way for large M&A.

Investor Interest and Market Context

Glencore CEO Gary Nagle had then said that investors had shown strong interest in an Australian listing, particularly after the firm's failed merger talks with Rio Tinto, earlier this year.

Listing Mechanics and Shareholder Information

No Capital Raising or New Shares

The secondary listing will not involve any capital raising or issuance of new shares.

CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs)

Structure and Representation

The London-listed miner said each Australian-listed CHESS Depositary Interest (CDI), an instrument that allows Australian investors to trade a foreign firm's shares locally, will represent one Glencore ordinary share.

Management of CDI Register

Glencore has appointed Computershare Investor Services to manage its CDI register in Australia.

Share Conversion Process

The global miner said shareholders in the UK and South Africa could begin requesting the conversion of ordinary shares into CDIs from September 24.

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • Trading begins October 14, 2026, under ticker “GLC”; no capital raising or new shares, via CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) (glencore.com)
  • Listing aims to tap A$4.4 trillion (growing to A$12.4 trillion by 2045) in Australian institutional capital and potentially pave the way for M&A (investing.com)
  • Glencore targets inclusion in ASX 200 within 12 months (A$1.5 billion local market cap) and possibly ASX 100 (A$5.5 billion), enhancing liquidity via local demand (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Glencore start trading on the ASX?
Glencore expects to begin trading on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker 'GLC' on October 14.
Will the ASX listing involve new Glencore shares or capital raising?
No, the secondary listing will not involve any capital raising or issuance of new shares.
What is a CHESS Depositary Interest (CDI) in relation to Glencore?
An Australian-listed CDI allows local investors to trade a foreign firm's shares; each Glencore CDI represents one Glencore ordinary share.
Who will manage Glencore's CDI register in Australia?
Computershare Investor Services has been appointed to manage Glencore's CDI register in Australia.
Can shareholders in the UK and South Africa convert their shares to CDIs?
Yes, Glencore shareholders in the UK and South Africa can begin requesting conversion of ordinary shares into CDIs from September 24.

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