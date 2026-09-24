Glencore Set to Launch ASX Trading Under Ticker GLC on October 14

Glencore's Australian Securities Exchange Listing: Key Details and Implications

Regulatory Approval and Trading Commencement

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Glencore expects to begin trading on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker "GLC" on October 14, the Swiss miner said on Thursday, after meeting all regulatory requirements.

Strategic Significance of the Secondary Listing

Access to Institutional Capital

The secondary listing, announced in August, signals a push to tap one of the world's fastest-growing pools of institutional capital to fund the company's copper growth ambitions and potentially pave the way for large M&A.

Investor Interest and Market Context

Glencore CEO Gary Nagle had then said that investors had shown strong interest in an Australian listing, particularly after the firm's failed merger talks with Rio Tinto, earlier this year.

Listing Mechanics and Shareholder Information

No Capital Raising or New Shares

The secondary listing will not involve any capital raising or issuance of new shares.

CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs)

Structure and Representation

The London-listed miner said each Australian-listed CHESS Depositary Interest (CDI), an instrument that allows Australian investors to trade a foreign firm's shares locally, will represent one Glencore ordinary share.

Management of CDI Register

Glencore has appointed Computershare Investor Services to manage its CDI register in Australia.

Share Conversion Process

The global miner said shareholders in the UK and South Africa could begin requesting the conversion of ordinary shares into CDIs from September 24.

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)