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Sterling hits near 3-month low against the dollar - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling hits near 3-month low against the dollar

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Sterling Slips to Lowest Level in Nearly Three Months Against Dollar

Market Reaction and Currency Performance

By Stefano Rebaudo

Sterling's Recent Decline

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Sterling hit the lowest level in almost three months against the dollar and edged down versus the euro on Thursday, as investors singled out the pound as a key casualty of the dollar repricing sparked by Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift last week.

The British currency is on track for its fourth straight daily fall against the greenback, which is hovering around two month-highs. 

Sterling was down 0.10% at $1.3222, its lowest level since July 1. It dropped about 1.25% since Monday while the U.S. dollar index rose around 0.90%.

Rate Outlook and Central Bank Policy

The rate outlook remained in focus after Fed Chair Kevin Warsh last week signalled further monetary tightening, defending the US central bank's independence despite repeated calls from President Donald Trump for lower borrowing costs.

Analyst Insights

“The market is already priced for hikes from a Bank of England that still sounds somewhat unconvinced,” Daragh Maher, senior forex strategist at HSBC, said after flagging that HSBC decided to play US dollar upside against the pound.

“Weak labour demand, ahead of another real income squeeze should energy prices remain elevated, is a further challenge,” he added.

Economic Data and Market Expectations

Growth in British business activity cooled this month and inflation pressure built, a survey showed on Wednesday. 

BofA said markets may be pricing in too much tightening, as it expects only two rate hikes before the BoE begins cutting rates in 2028. 

Money markets are pricing in around 100 basis points of BoE rate hikes over the next 12 months, implying four quarter-point increases from the current 3.75% rate. Traders see a roughly 75% chance of a move in November, immediately after the Autumn Budget, with a December hike viewed as a near-certainty..

Euro and ECB Outlook

The euro rose 0.05% to 85.98 pence, with the market pricing in about 100 bps of tightening by the European Central Bank by the end of 2027.

(reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling hit a near three-month low versus the dollar at $1.3222, down about 1.25% since Monday amid a stronger US dollar rally(fxstreet.com).
  • Monetary policy divergence drives the move: the Federal Reserve raised rates to 3.75–4.00% and signalled further tightening, while the BoE held its rate at 3.75% and maintained a cautious outlook(investing.com).
  • Markets now expect two BoE hikes over the next six months (Nov and Feb) with a 67% chance of a November move, though the bank’s governor warns the outlook remains unpredictable(investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did sterling hit a near 3-month low against the dollar?
Sterling fell due to dollar strength following the Federal Reserve’s hawkish shift and increased rate hike expectations.
How much has sterling dropped against the dollar this week?
Sterling dropped about 1.25% against the dollar since Monday to its lowest level since July 1.
What is the market expecting from the Bank of England?
Markets are pricing in around 100 basis points of rate hikes over the next 12 months and see a high chance of a hike in November or December.
How is the euro performing against sterling?
The euro rose 0.05% to 85.98 pence as markets price in ECB tightening by 2027.
What economic factors are challenging the British pound?
Weak labor demand, high inflation, and potential energy price rises are posing challenges to the pound.

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