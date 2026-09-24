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BofA sees ECB rate hike in December as energy prices fan inflation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BofA sees ECB rate hike in December as energy prices fan inflation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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BofA Predicts December ECB Rate Hike as Energy Prices Drive Inflation

ECB Rate Hike Outlook and Inflation Drivers

Energy Prices and Inflation Concerns

Sept 24 (Reuters) - BofA Global Research expects the European Central Bank to raise interest rates by 25 basis points in December, citing a renewed energy shock that will keep euro zone inflation above the central bank's target for longer.

Rising gas and oil prices are adding to inflation concerns in Europe, with persistent geopolitical tensions and limited signs of a breakthrough in the Iran conflict threatening to keep energy markets tight through the peak demand winter season.

Recent Central Bank Actions

The ECB was among several major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan that raised interest rates this month as policymakers sought to contain inflation risks.

Growth Outlook and Data Volatility

The brokerage says it remains cautious about stronger-than-expected growth in the first half of 2026, as volatility across the data makes it difficult to judge whether the improvement will last.

"Growth could still look okay, but it would likely be less robust than today, and we doubt meaningful second-round effects would have emerged," the brokerage said in a note on Wednesday.

Potential for Earlier Rate Hike

While an October move remains possible, BofA said it would likely require significantly higher inflation data.

Market Reactions and Other Central Bank Calls

Market Expectations for ECB

Financial markets are largely aligned with BofA's ECB call, with traders pricing in a roughly 93% chance of a December rate increase, according to LSEG data.

Bank of England Rate Outlook

Updated BoE Projections

Separately, the brokerage also changed its call for Bank of England on Wednesday, adding a hike in November this year and a follow-up in February 2027.

(Reporting by Kanishka Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Ronojoy Mazumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • BofA reverses earlier no‑change call, forecasting ECB to raise rates by 25 basis points in December 2026 amid inflation pressures from higher energy prices (devdiscourse.com)
  • Markets broadly support the December hike, with LSEG data implying roughly a 93.9 % probability of a quarter‑point ECB rate increase (investing.com)
  • The energy shock—linked to Middle East tensions—is pushing up inflation and complicating the recovery, per ECB projections showing elevated energy inflation peaking late 2026 before easing mid‑2027 (ecb.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does BofA expect the ECB to raise interest rates in December?
BofA expects a December rate hike due to renewed energy shocks keeping euro zone inflation above the ECB's target for longer.
How are rising energy prices impacting euro zone inflation?
Increased gas and oil prices are adding to inflation concerns, making it harder for the ECB to bring inflation down.
What are the chances of the ECB raising rates in December according to markets?
Financial markets are pricing in about a 93% chance of a December ECB rate hike, according to LSEG data.
Could the ECB raise rates sooner than December?
BofA notes an October move is possible, but it would require significantly higher inflation data.

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