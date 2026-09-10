Finmo Opens Singapore Global Headquarters as TreasuryOS Crosses US$1 Billion Monthly Transaction Volume

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New Suntec City headquarters supports Finmo’s continued growth and investment in AI and treasury innovation in Singapore

New Suntec City headquarters supports Finmo’s continued growth and investment in AI and treasury innovation in Singapore

SINGAPORE, 10 September 2026 — Finmo today opened its new global headquarters at Suntec City, marking its next phase of international growth. The Singapore-founded fintech plans to expand its local team while deepening its investment in AI and treasury intelligence from Singapore.

The new headquarters was officially opened by Mr Alvin Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of National Development, and Board Member of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, who graced the event as Guest of Honour.

The expansion builds on Finmo’s US$18.5 million Series A announced in February 2025, which was earmarked for accelerating product development, advancing AI capabilities and expanding its global reach. Since then, Finmo has continued to bring payments, treasury and financial intelligence closer together within a single operating system.

Since obtaining its Major Payment Institution licence in Singapore in 2023, Finmo has more than doubled its local headcount. Its new Suntec City headquarters expands office capacity by 50% and will support continued hiring across product, AI strategy, commercial, finance, compliance and financial partnerships.

“Payments and treasury are two sides of the same ledger. Yet businesses have traditionally separated the movement of money from the intelligence behind it. Bringing the two together enables smarter payments informed by a real-time understanding of cash, liquidity and the wider financial position,” said David Hanna, Co-Founder and CEO of Finmo.

“We’re seeing that vision translate into real scale. Businesses now move more than US$1 billion through Finmo every month, while we remain cashflow positive as we expand globally.”

Investing in the future of treasury from Singapore

A key area of Finmo’s future investment will be the continued development of AI and treasury intelligence. Finmo’s TreasuryOS brings together cash management, payments, and treasury intelligence, helping finance teams understand and manage their financial position across banks, currencies and markets.

Building on its existing AI capabilities, including its AI agent, MO AI, Finmo plans to deepen its use of agentic AI to help finance teams move from simply monitoring their financial position towards more proactive decision-making. MO will help businesses identify risks, anticipate liquidity needs, evaluate options and ultimately help orchestrate financial actions.

Finmo will continue to lead this development of AI, treasury intelligence and payment solutions from Singapore, alongside further investment in product capabilities and talent.

Finmo now holds 11 licences and regulatory permissions across eight markets and has strengthened its enterprise foundations with ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II and PCI DSS compliance. TreasuryOS connects with more than 11,000 banks and integrates with NetSuite, Sage, Xero and QuickBooks, bringing financial data across banks, entities and systems into a connected view.

Recent milestones include being named FinTech of the Year at the Asia FinTech Awards 2026; and winning the Grand Award – Cross-Border Fintech Unicorn Potential at the Asia FinTech Alliance Awards 2026.



About Finmo

Finmo is a global fintech company transforming how modern finance teams manage cash and treasury operations, backed by PayPal Ventures, Citi Ventures, and Quona Capital.

Founded by David Hanna, Akhil Nigam, Richard Oh, Raj Vimal Chopra, and Thomas Kang, Finmo is purpose-built for today's cross-border businesses. Its TreasuryOS delivers connected financial intelligence by bringing together data from bank accounts, accounting platforms, ERP systems, and other financial tools, giving CFOs real-time visibility, control, and foresight.

Beyond insights, Finmo empowers action. Through its global payments network and cash management offerings, finance teams can move money, optimise liquidity, and manage FX risk, all within a single intelligent platform. The result is a business that acts faster, scales smarter, and operates with confidence in an increasingly interconnected economy.

Trusted by leading enterprises and fintechs, Finmo is licensed in key markets including Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Finmo is committed to building a faster, smarter, and more resilient financial infrastructure for the digital economy.

For more details, visit: https://finmo.net

Dayna Leng

Global Head of Marketing, Finmo

dayna.leng@finmo.net

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