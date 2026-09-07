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Resilience used to sit mainly in risk registers, insurance programmes and business-continuity plans. It is moving closer to the centre of corporate strategy because many of the decisions that determine whether a company can withstand disruption are capital-allocation decisions made years earlier.

Resilience used to sit mainly in risk registers, insurance programmes and business-continuity plans. It is moving closer to the centre of corporate strategy because many of the decisions that determine whether a company can withstand disruption are capital-allocation decisions made years earlier.

A firm cannot create a second supplier, modernise a critical system or build workforce depth instantly when a disruption occurs. Those capabilities require investment in advance. The trade-off is uncomfortable: resilience often looks expensive in normal conditions because the benefit appears only when something goes wrong.

That makes resilience a capital-allocation problem rather than a simple risk-management problem. Management teams must decide how much capacity, redundancy and optionality are worth funding today in order to reduce the cost of tomorrow’s uncertainty.

Efficiency and resilience are not opposites

The common framing presents efficiency and resilience as competing objectives. In practice, the better question is where efficiency creates fragility. A highly automated process can be both cheaper and more resilient if it reduces human error and improves recovery. A single supplier may be efficient until the business becomes unable to operate without it.

The aim is not to add redundancy everywhere. It is to identify the dependencies where failure would have a disproportionate impact on revenue, customers, safety, compliance or reputation. This is consistent with the logic behind ISO 22301, which focuses business continuity on the organisation’s ability to continue delivering products and services at acceptable predefined levels during disruption.

The capital question follows naturally: what investment would reduce the probability, duration or financial impact of interruption at those critical points?

Digital investment changes the resilience equation

Technology investment is a good example of why resilience and productivity increasingly intersect. The OECD’s 2026 work on business investment and digital transformation examines how digitalisation is reshaping investment. Modern systems can increase productivity, but they can also concentrate operations on fewer platforms and providers.

A migration from multiple legacy systems to a common cloud platform may reduce complexity and strengthen controls. It can also increase dependency on identity services, network connectivity, APIs and third-party infrastructure. The investment case therefore has to include recoverability, portability, observability and exit options, not only the expected efficiency gain.

The NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 reinforces this broader approach by placing governance alongside identification, protection, detection, response and recovery. For businesses, cyber resilience is increasingly determined by architecture and operating design rather than by security tools added at the end.

The cost of optionality is becoming easier to justify

Optionality can take many forms: dual sourcing, additional inventory, spare equipment, unused credit facilities, alternative transport routes, cross-trained employees or modular technology. Each carries a cost. The value is that it preserves choices when conditions change.

This matters because the range of plausible disruptions has widened. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2026 reflects how economic, technological and environmental risks can interact rather than arrive in isolation. A company facing a supply interruption at the same time as a cyber incident or financing shock needs more than a single contingency plan.

Capital budgeting can respond by assigning value to flexibility. A project with a slightly lower expected return may be superior if it is easier to scale down, repurpose or exit. A supplier contract that costs more may be valuable if it protects access to a scarce input. An underused facility may have strategic value if replacement capacity would take two years to build.

Workforce depth is a form of capital

Resilience is often discussed in physical and financial terms, but people can be the hardest dependency to replace. Critical processes may rely on a small number of specialists who understand systems, customers or regulatory requirements in ways that are not fully documented.

The International Labour Organization’s World Employment and Social Outlook provides a broader view of labour-market change, while companies themselves are confronting rapid shifts in the skills required for digitalisation and automation. The implication for resilience is that succession, cross-training and knowledge transfer deserve the same discipline as equipment maintenance.

Training can appear to reduce short-term utilisation because employees spend time away from production. Yet it can reduce key-person risk and make reorganisation easier. In that sense, capability building is a resilience investment even when the accounting treatment records it as an operating expense.

Balance sheets are part of operating resilience

A company with little liquidity and high fixed commitments may have excellent processes but still be unable to absorb a shock. Financial flexibility determines how long management has to respond before a disruption becomes an existential problem.

The OECD Compendium of Productivity Indicators 2026 shows the importance of investment for maintaining and upgrading productive capital. The corporate challenge is to fund that investment without eliminating the financial buffer needed to survive volatility.

This is why liquidity, debt maturity, covenant headroom and access to committed funding increasingly belong in operational-resilience discussions. The strongest contingency plan is of limited use if the company cannot finance the recovery period.

Boards need a resilience hurdle rate

Traditional investment appraisal asks whether a project clears a required return. Resilience investments often struggle because their return is partly the avoidance of losses that may never occur. That makes them easy to defer.

A more useful framework is to estimate the economic exposure being protected. How much revenue depends on a single facility? How long would replacement take? What is the cash burn during an outage? What regulatory or customer obligations continue even if operations stop? Once those exposures are explicit, resilience spending can be compared with the value at risk.

The result is not a universal rule that more redundancy is better. It is a disciplined way to decide where redundancy, flexibility or prevention earns its cost.

What this means

Corporate resilience is becoming less about preparing binders for rare emergencies and more about designing businesses that can change direction without losing control. That capability is built through investment decisions involving technology, suppliers, people, facilities and financing.

The companies that manage this well will not necessarily spend the most. They will be clearer about which dependencies matter, what failure would cost and which options are worth preserving. In an uncertain environment, that clarity can become a competitive advantage in its own right.

References

• OECD — Business investment in the face of the digital transformation

• OECD Compendium of Productivity Indicators 2026

• World Economic Forum — Global Risks Report 2026

• ISO 22301 — Business continuity management systems

• NIST — Cybersecurity Framework 2.0

• International Labour Organization — World Employment and Social Outlook

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