Why Cash Conversion Matters Alongside Revenue Growth

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A business can report rising sales while its bank balance falls. It may have shipped more products but not collected payment, bought inventory ahead of demand or invested in capacity before revenue arrives. These differences are normal features of expansion, but they matter because wages, suppliers …

Growth can consume cash

A business can report rising sales while its bank balance falls. It may have shipped more products but not collected payment, bought inventory ahead of demand or invested in capacity before revenue arrives. These differences are normal features of expansion, but they matter because wages, suppliers and debt service require cash on specific dates.

Cash conversion describes how operating activity turns into cash. The CFA Institute’s working capital and liquidity material discusses the cash conversion cycle as a way to compare inventory, receivables and payables timing. It is one measure among several; sector models differ, and a short cycle is not necessarily evidence of a healthier business.

The central management question is whether growth generates enough cash, at the right time, to fund the next stage. A company that gains customers on long payment terms may need additional working capital even if its margin per sale is attractive.

Read the three moving parts together

Inventory ties up cash before an item is sold. Receivables represent sales for which payment has not arrived. Payables delay the cash outflow for purchases. The familiar cash conversion cycle combines the days spent in inventory and receivables, less the days taken to pay suppliers. A movement in any one component can be useful, harmful or temporary depending on its cause.

For example, lower inventory may reflect better planning or may signal shortages that lead to lost sales. Faster collections may result from improved billing or from a shift toward customers with shorter terms. Slower supplier payments can support the buyer’s cash position while transferring pressure to smaller counterparties. CFA Institute’s financial analysis guidance sets out the activity ratios that help analysts examine these relationships.

Sector context matters. Subscription businesses, construction contractors and retailers have different billing and delivery patterns. Comparing cycles across unlike models can mislead. Managers should track cohorts, product lines and seasonality, and reconcile operational explanations with the cash flow statement.

Profit is a different question

An income statement recognises performance under accounting rules; cash flow records receipts and payments. Neither replaces the other. IAS 7 classifies cash flows into operating, investing and financing activities, helping readers distinguish the cash generated by operations from money raised or spent elsewhere.

A fast-growing company may have positive operating cash flow but still spend heavily on equipment. Another may report an accounting profit while a large customer payment remains overdue. Investors and managers need both the earnings story and the funding story. The IFRS management commentary guidance emphasises explaining factors that affect the ability to generate future cash flows.

One reporting period is rarely decisive. Timing can be distorted by a large receipt just before a period end or by deferred supplier payments. Trends, payment terms and subsequent collections provide a more reliable view than a single snapshot.

Operational fixes are often financial fixes

Cash conversion is shaped throughout the company. Sales teams negotiate terms; operations plan stock; billing teams issue invoices; customer service resolves disputes that block payment. Finance can measure the result, but it cannot improve the cycle alone.

Practical improvements include clearer contracts, accurate invoices sent promptly, targeted collection of genuinely overdue balances and inventory planning that reflects actual demand. These actions should preserve customer relationships and supplier resilience. Aggressive collection or indiscriminate stock cuts can save cash this quarter while damaging future revenue.

Financing is sometimes the right response. A seasonal business may need a committed facility rather than an unrealistic attempt to eliminate working capital needs. The BIS research on interest rate exposure of non-financial corporates illustrates why financing structure and rate sensitivity deserve attention when a company relies on borrowed funds.

Forecast the cash required by growth

A useful plan connects sales scenarios to inventory purchases, payment terms, tax, capital spending and debt obligations. If demand is higher than expected, cash needs can rise before receipts catch up. If demand is lower, unsold stock can create a different squeeze. Testing both directions prevents a successful sales month from being mistaken for a fully funded growth plan.

Cash conversion should be discussed alongside margins, customer quality and investment returns. A longer cycle may be justified if it supports a profitable contract with creditworthy customers; a shorter one may be achieved by choices that weaken the supply chain. The measure is most valuable when it prompts an explanation of what changed and what financing the business will require next.

The distinction is simple but consequential. Revenue shows the scale of activity. Cash conversion shows how that activity moves through the balance sheet and into available funds. Sustainable expansion requires both to be understood.

The customer mix behind the headline

A company may grow fastest among customers who demand the longest payment terms. Sales and earnings can improve while collections lag. The issue is not necessarily poor credit quality; large, reputable customers can also negotiate extended terms. The funding need depends on the amount, timing and reliability of payment.

Finance teams should examine receivables by customer cohort, contract and age rather than relying only on an average. Disputed invoices and administrative errors deserve separate treatment from customers who cannot pay. A sales incentive based solely on booked revenue can unintentionally reward contracts whose cash requirements were never assessed.

Terms should be discussed at the point of sale, not after a liquidity problem appears. A higher price may compensate for longer credit, or a staged payment may align receipts with the work performed. The appropriate arrangement depends on the market and the strength of the customer relationship.

Inventory decisions under uncertainty

More stock can protect availability when supply is unpredictable, but it also absorbs cash and creates a risk of obsolescence. Less stock frees funds until a delayed component stops production or a retailer misses sales. Finance and operations need to agree on the cost of both outcomes.

Forecast error should be reviewed by item and lead time. A business might reduce slow-moving products while maintaining a buffer for critical components. It can also negotiate smaller, more frequent deliveries where suppliers have the capacity. These are operational changes with direct balance-sheet effects.

A sudden improvement in cash conversion can therefore merit investigation. If inventory has fallen because purchasing was paused before a period end, the apparent gain may reverse quickly. The quality of the improvement matters as much as the reported number.

A balanced funding plan

Growth plans should specify the peak cash requirement, not merely the expected year-end position. A company may recover cash after a busy season but still need funds for wages and inventory during the peak. Forecasting the low point in available liquidity helps determine the size and timing of a facility.

Funding choices have trade-offs. Short-term borrowing can bridge predictable timing gaps, but relying on renewals exposes the company to changing terms. Raising equity can create a stronger buffer while diluting existing owners. Supplier financing may provide flexibility but should be evaluated for cost and its effect on counterparties.

The point of cash conversion analysis is to make these choices early. When management knows which customers, products and seasonal periods drive the requirement, it can decide whether to change the operating model, price the need for capital or secure appropriate funding.

References

CFA Institute’s working capital and liquidity material

CFA Institute’s financial analysis guidance

IAS 7

IFRS management commentary guidance

BIS research on interest rate exposure of non-financial corporates

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