Rolls-Royce to invest $398 million in UK manufacturing

Rolls-Royce Unveils $398 Million Investment Plan to Boost UK Manufacturing

Major Investment to Enhance UK Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing

Investment Breakdown and Facility Upgrades

Sept 28 (Reuters) - British engine maker Rolls-Royce will invest £300 million ($397.9 million) to build and upgrade manufacturing and engineering facilities in the UK for aerospace and defence, it said on Monday.

Derby: Civil Aerospace Operations

• Rolls-Royce will invest more than £140 million in Derby, home to its civil aerospace operations, on new engineering and manufacturing facilities.

Defence-Related Operations Across the UK

• The company will also invest over £150 million across its sites in Bristol, Inchinnan, Rotherham and Ansty to upgrade defence-related operations and expand manufacturing capacity.

Impact on UK Economy and Jobs

Government Response

• "From Derby and Bristol to Rotherham, Glasgow and Warwickshire, it will back skilled jobs, strengthen our sovereign industrial capability, and help drive growth in communities across the United Kingdom," UK finance minister John Healey said in a statement.

Ongoing Investment and Supplier Engagement

• The company has invested more than £3 billion in the UK since 2023 and spent over £2.8 billion with UK-based suppliers in 2025 alone, it said.

Financial Performance

Profit Growth

• Rolls-Royce reported a 46% rise in underlying operating profit to £2.5 billion for the first half of the year in July, benefiting from strong demand across its aerospace and defence businesses.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7540 pounds)

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)