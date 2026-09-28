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Rolls-Royce to invest $398 million in UK manufacturing - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Rolls-Royce to invest $398 million in UK manufacturing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Aerospace Manufacturing

Rolls-Royce Unveils $398 Million Investment Plan to Boost UK Manufacturing

Major Investment to Enhance UK Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing

Investment Breakdown and Facility Upgrades

Sept 28 (Reuters) - British engine maker Rolls-Royce will invest £300 million ($397.9 million) to build and upgrade manufacturing and engineering facilities in the UK for aerospace and defence, it said on Monday.

Derby: Civil Aerospace Operations

• Rolls-Royce will invest more than £140 million in Derby, home to its civil aerospace operations, on new engineering and manufacturing facilities.

Defence-Related Operations Across the UK

• The company will also invest over £150 million across its sites in Bristol, Inchinnan, Rotherham and Ansty to upgrade defence-related operations and expand manufacturing capacity.

Impact on UK Economy and Jobs

Government Response

• "From Derby and Bristol to Rotherham, Glasgow and Warwickshire, it will back skilled jobs, strengthen our sovereign industrial capability, and help drive growth in communities across the United Kingdom," UK finance minister John Healey said in a statement.

Ongoing Investment and Supplier Engagement

• The company has invested more than £3 billion in the UK since 2023 and spent over £2.8 billion with UK-based suppliers in 2025 alone, it said.

Financial Performance

Profit Growth

• Rolls-Royce reported a 46% rise in underlying operating profit to £2.5 billion for the first half of the year in July, benefiting from strong demand across its aerospace and defence businesses.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7540 pounds)

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • £300 m total investment to boost aerospace and defence manufacturing capacity in the UK.
  • £140 m targeted at Derby to enhance civil aerospace engineering and production capabilities.
  • Over £150 m allocated across Bristol, Inchinnan, Rotherham and Ansty to upgrade defence-related operations and expand outputs.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is Rolls-Royce investing in UK manufacturing facilities?
Rolls-Royce is investing £300 million ($397.9 million) to upgrade and expand its UK manufacturing and engineering facilities.
Which UK locations are receiving new investments from Rolls-Royce?
Derby, Bristol, Inchinnan, Rotherham, and Ansty will receive significant investments for upgrades and capacity expansion.
What will the Rolls-Royce investment support?
The investment will back skilled jobs, strengthen UK industrial capability, and foster growth in local communities.
How much has Rolls-Royce invested in the UK since 2023?
Since 2023, Rolls-Royce has invested more than £3 billion in the UK.
How did Rolls-Royce perform financially in the first half of the year?
Rolls-Royce reported a 46% rise in underlying operating profit to £2.5 billion for the first half of the year.

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