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Evonik rejects BASF offer as too low, sources say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Evonik rejects BASF offer as too low, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Evonik Turns Down BASF’s €22.15 Per Share Takeover Offer as Insufficient

Evonik Turns Down BASF’s €22.15 Per Share Takeover Offer as Insufficient

Evonik Rejects BASF’s Takeover Bid

Background of the Takeover Offer

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Evonik has rejected a takeover offer of about €22.15 per share from larger peer BASF as too low, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Media Coverage

The Financial Times had earlier reported the news. 

Statements from the Companies

BASF’s Position

BASF, which said on Friday it had proposed a potential acquisition of Evonik, on Monday declined to comment on the size of the offer.

Evonik’s Response

Evonik declined to comment.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Evonik dismissed BASF’s bid of ~€22.15 per share as insufficient, per Reuters sources.
  • BASF had previously made a non‑binding approach seeking a voluntary public takeover of Evonik.
  • The potential deal highlights strategic consolidation amid challenging market conditions and ongoing restructuring at both firms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Evonik reject BASF's takeover offer?
Evonik considered BASF's €22.15 per share offer too low and therefore rejected it.
How much was BASF’s takeover offer for Evonik?
BASF offered approximately €22.15 per share for Evonik.
Did BASF or Evonik comment on the offer amount?
Both BASF and Evonik declined to comment on the size of the offer.
Which news outlets reported on the Evonik BASF offer?
The news was reported by Reuters and the Financial Times.

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