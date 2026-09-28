Evonik Turns Down BASF’s €22.15 Per Share Takeover Offer as Insufficient
Evonik Turns Down BASF’s €22.15 Per Share Takeover Offer as Insufficient
Evonik Rejects BASF’s Takeover Bid
Background of the Takeover Offer
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German chemicals maker Evonik has rejected a takeover offer of about €22.15 per share from larger peer BASF as too low, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Media Coverage
The Financial Times had earlier reported the news.
Statements from the Companies
BASF’s Position
BASF, which said on Friday it had proposed a potential acquisition of Evonik, on Monday declined to comment on the size of the offer.
Evonik’s Response
Evonik declined to comment.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Ludwig Burger, editing by Thomas Seythal)