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Measured ECB hikes to quell inflation remain appropriate, Lagarde says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Measured ECB hikes to quell inflation remain appropriate, Lagarde says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Lagarde: Measured ECB Rate Hikes Still Suitable to Control Euro Zone Inflation

ECB's Approach to Euro Zone Inflation

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - This year's inflation has yet to generate dangerous second round effects across the euro zone, so a moderate policy response from the European Central Bank remains appropriate, ECB chief Christine Lagarde said in a speech on Monday.

Current Inflation Trends and Market Expectations

Euro zone inflation has already shot past 3% and may approach 4% by the end of the year, double the bank's target, fuelling market bets that up to four more rate hikes will be needed in the next year on top of two moves over the summer.

Lagarde's Response to Market Bets

Lagarde, however, appeared to push back on some of the most aggressive market bets, arguing that surging oil and gas prices, stemming from the US-Iran conflict, are the main driver of higher prices.

"We see higher inflation ahead but no signs yet that it is becoming embedded," she told a European Parliament committee hearing in Brussels. "We do not see evidence at this stage of energy prices feeding into higher wages."

"This means that while the shock is too large to look through, we view a measured response as appropriate to keep inflation in check," she added.

Risks and Uncertainties in the Inflation Outlook

Lagarde however acknowledged that risks were skewed towards higher inflation readings and there was high uncertainty around the outlook.

Policy Guidance and Future ECB Actions

While a "measured response" is an undefined concept, economists say that the first two rate hikes, coming three months apart, are a good guide.

This is why many economists see the ECB sitting out its October 29 meeting and hiking only in December, when new projections are released.

Lagarde's Economic Outlook

On the economy, Lagarde remained upbeat, arguing that manufacturing is performing solidly, the labour market remains robust and investment should also support growth.

(Reporting by Balazs KoranyiEditing by Francesco Canepa and Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Lagarde argued that the current inflation rise in the euro area is largely due to energy price shocks (notably from the US‑Iran conflict) and has not triggered second‑round effects such as wage increases or inflation embedding.
  • ECB projections published in mid‑September forecast headline inflation averaging 3.0% in 2026, with a peak near 3.6% in late 2026 before easing toward the 2% target by 2028—supporting a cautious, data‑dependent policy path.
  • The ECB raised key interest rates by 25 basis points on 10 September to 2.50%, signaling readiness to act again if needed but opting for measured, meeting‑by‑meeting decisions amid downside growth risks and ongoing uncertainty.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the ECB favor measured rate hikes for inflation?
Christine Lagarde stated that inflation is mainly driven by energy prices, and no dangerous second round effects have emerged, so a moderate policy response remains suitable.
What is driving the recent rise in euro zone inflation?
Lagarde pointed to surging oil and gas prices, mainly due to the US-Iran conflict, as the primary driver behind higher inflation rates.
How high could euro zone inflation reach by year-end?
Euro zone inflation may approach 4% by the end of the year, which is double the European Central Bank's official target.
Will the ECB implement more rate hikes soon?
Economists expect the ECB to pause at its October meeting and consider another hike in December when new projections are available.
Are energy prices causing wage increases in the Eurozone?
Lagarde noted that while energy prices are higher, there is currently no evidence of this leading to higher wages.

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