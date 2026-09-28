GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK inflation expectations rise in September, Citi/YouGov survey shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK inflation expectations rise in September, Citi/YouGov survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UK Inflation Expectations Increase in September, Citi/YouGov Survey Finds

Rising Inflation Expectations in the UK

Survey Overview

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Public inflation expectations in Britain rose in September, a survey from U.S. bank Citi and pollsters YouGov showed on Monday.

Short-term and Long-term Inflation Projections

Short-term Expectations

Expectations for inflation over the next 12 months rose to 4.5% in September from 3.9% in August while expectations for price growth in the longer term rose to 4.3% from 4.1%. 

Long-term Expectations

The Bank of England is watching closely for signs that the jump in energy prices caused by the Iran war could turn into longer-lasting inflation pressures.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by William James, editing by Suban Abdulla)

Key Takeaways

  • Short‑term inflation expectations jumped to 4.5% in September, up from 3.9% in August, per the Citi/YouGov survey (moneyweek.com).
  • Longer‑term expectations (5‑10 years ahead) rose to 4.3%, up from 4.1%, signaling persistent concerns about inflation’s outlook (tradingview.com).
  • The Bank of England remains cautious: with CPI inflation at 3.1% in August and energy prices volatile due to the Iran war, policymakers are alert to second‑round effects and may face pressure to adjust policy if inflation becomes entrenched (bankofengland.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Citi/YouGov survey reveal about UK inflation expectations?
The survey showed that public inflation expectations in the UK rose to 4.5% in September, up from 3.9% in August.
How did long-term UK inflation expectations change according to the survey?
Longer-term inflation expectations increased to 4.3% in September from 4.1% in August.
Who is monitoring the inflation outlook in the UK?
The Bank of England is closely watching for persistent inflation pressures in the UK.
What external factors are influencing UK inflation?
The rise in UK inflation is partly attributed to the jump in energy prices caused by the Iran war.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Thyssenkrupp steel unit aims to triple core profit in turnaround push

Thyssenkrupp steel unit aims to triple core profit in turnaround push

Image for Evonik rejects $11.7 billion BASF takeover bid, FT reports

Evonik rejects $11.7 billion BASF takeover bid, FT reports

Image for Oil gains 2% as US-Iran peace talks in stalemate

Oil gains 2% as US-Iran peace talks in stalemate

Image for Top NATO commander says Russia's goal is to break will of Ukraine's allies

Top NATO commander says Russia's goal is to break will of Ukraine's allies

Image for Betting firms Flutter and Entain warn of hit from Brazil's online betting ban

Betting firms Flutter and Entain warn of hit from Brazil's online betting ban

Image for Explainer-Can the UK forge a new era of reindustralisation?

Explainer-Can the UK forge a new era of reindustralisation?

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Why Maker Rebates Are Being Tested in RWA Derivatives Markets
Why Maker Rebates Are Being Tested in RWA Derivatives Markets
Image for Qatar extends force majeure notices on LNG supply to Edison, some Asian clients
Qatar extends force majeure notices on LNG supply to Edison, some Asian clients
Image for Volkswagen, Gotion deepen battery ties in Europe as VW sells 5.3% stake
Volkswagen, Gotion deepen battery ties in Europe as VW sells 5.3% stake
Image for BioNTech to shutter sites in Germany, Singapore as no buyers emerge
BioNTech to shutter sites in Germany, Singapore as no buyers emerge
Image for French court finds Swiftair guilty of corporate manslaughter over Mali crash
French court finds Swiftair guilty of corporate manslaughter over Mali crash
Image for Why Cash Conversion Matters Alongside Revenue Growth
Why Cash Conversion Matters Alongside Revenue Growth
Image for Healey vows to get 'Britain working again', offers few budget clues
Healey vows to get 'Britain working again', offers few budget clues
Image for Apple, Amazon face revived UK consumer lawsuit over product sales
Apple, Amazon face revived UK consumer lawsuit over product sales
Image for Rolls-Royce to invest $398 million in UK manufacturing
Rolls-Royce to invest $398 million in UK manufacturing
Image for Explainer-The political chess behind the ECB's next leadership shake-up
Explainer-The political chess behind the ECB's next leadership shake-up
Image for ICE launches new LNG, freight and UK power derivatives
ICE launches new LNG, freight and UK power derivatives
Image for UK finance minister says 'fiscal discipline' will form core of budget
UK finance minister says 'fiscal discipline' will form core of budget
View All Finance Posts