UK Inflation Expectations Increase in September, Citi/YouGov Survey Finds
Rising Inflation Expectations in the UK
Survey Overview
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Public inflation expectations in Britain rose in September, a survey from U.S. bank Citi and pollsters YouGov showed on Monday.
Short-term and Long-term Inflation Projections
Short-term Expectations
Expectations for inflation over the next 12 months rose to 4.5% in September from 3.9% in August while expectations for price growth in the longer term rose to 4.3% from 4.1%.
Long-term Expectations
The Bank of England is watching closely for signs that the jump in energy prices caused by the Iran war could turn into longer-lasting inflation pressures.
Reporting and Editing
(Reporting by William James, editing by Suban Abdulla)