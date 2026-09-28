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Thyssenkrupp steel unit aims to triple core profit in turnaround push - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Thyssenkrupp steel unit aims to triple core profit in turnaround push

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Thyssenkrupp Steel Division Targets Tripled Core Profit Amid Restructuring

Thyssenkrupp Steel Division's Profit Ambitions and Strategic Measures

Profit Targets and Financial Outlook

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's steel division, Europe's second-largest steelmaker, aims to at least triple its core profit over the mid-term, it said on Monday, boosted by capacity and job cuts as well as high trade barriers against cheap Asian steel.

Mid-Term EBITDA Expectations

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are expected to rise to at least €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) over the mid-term, the division said during a capital markets day, not giving a firm target date.

Current Fiscal Year Projections

For the current fiscal year, which ends on September 30, Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe expects adjusted EBITDA of around €400 million.

($1 = 0.8800 euros)

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • For FY ending Sept 30, 2026, Steel Europe forecasts adjusted EBITDA of approximately €400 million.
  • Mid‑term goal: lift adjusted EBITDA to at least €1.2 billion, more than tripling current performance.
  • Growth expected to be driven by structural reforms—capacity and headcount reductions—and benefits from high trade barriers against low‑cost Asian steel.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Thyssenkrupp aim to increase its core profit?
Thyssenkrupp aims to at least triple its core profit over the mid-term, targeting at least €1.2 billion in adjusted EBITDA.
What strategies is Thyssenkrupp using to boost profits?
Thyssenkrupp is implementing capacity and job cuts and capitalizing on high trade barriers against cheap Asian steel.
What is the expected adjusted EBITDA for the current fiscal year?
For the current fiscal year ending September 30, Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe expects an adjusted EBITDA of around €400 million.
Did Thyssenkrupp provide a specific target date for its profit goals?
No, Thyssenkrupp did not specify a firm target date for achieving its core profit aims.

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