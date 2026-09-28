Thyssenkrupp Steel Division Targets Tripled Core Profit Amid Restructuring
Thyssenkrupp Steel Division's Profit Ambitions and Strategic Measures
Profit Targets and Financial Outlook
FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's steel division, Europe's second-largest steelmaker, aims to at least triple its core profit over the mid-term, it said on Monday, boosted by capacity and job cuts as well as high trade barriers against cheap Asian steel.
Mid-Term EBITDA Expectations
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are expected to rise to at least €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) over the mid-term, the division said during a capital markets day, not giving a firm target date.
Current Fiscal Year Projections
For the current fiscal year, which ends on September 30, Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe expects adjusted EBITDA of around €400 million.
($1 = 0.8800 euros)
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Thomas Seythal)