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Qatar will not deliver gas to European client Edison until beginning of December - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Qatar will not deliver gas to European client Edison until beginning of December

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Qatar Delays LNG Deliveries to Edison Until December, Affecting Europe’s Gas Supply

QatarEnergy’s LNG Supply Disruption and Its Impact on Europe

Suspension of Gas Shipments to Edison

MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy will not be able to deliver liquefied natural gas cargoes to Edison, one of its biggest customers in Europe, until the beginning of December, the Italian utility said on Monday.

Gas shipments from Qatar to Edison have been suspended since April under a force majeure notification triggered by disruptions caused by the US-Iran war.

Economic Consequences for Qatar

Qatar is among the conflict's biggest economic casualties with its liquefied ​natural gas exports slashed by 96%, Reuters calculated at the end of August.

While neighbouring Gulf exporters have managed to ship oil secretly ​out of the Strait of Hormuz, Qatar has exported just 18 LNG ‌cargoes to end-August, ⁠down from 509 in the same period last year, according to data intelligence firm ICIS.

European Gas Storage and Winter Preparations

Winter Season Starting Soon in Europe

WINTER SEASON STARTING SOON IN EUROPE

With the thermal winter starting in few days, Europeans will have to look somewhere else to fill their gas storages to prepare for the coldest months of the year.

Italy and Germany’s Response

While Italy is confident it would meet the European Union's target for its gas buffer, several countries including Germany are rushing to fill their storages.

Replacement of Qatari LNG Shipments

In a message on an Italian energy markets platform, Edison said that QatarEnergy would cancel further six LNG cargoes, taking the total undelivered shipments to 35.

The Italian subsidiary of French EDF has replaced 23 cargoes so far, turning mainly to US suppliers to make up for missing deliveries from the Gulf.

Long-Term Contract Details

Edison holds a long-term contract with QatarEnergy for the supply of 6.4 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year to Italy, around 10% of the country's total consumption.

The contract, which has been in force since 2009, has a total duration of 25 years.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • QatarEnergy has suspended LNG shipments to Edison since April under force majeure, with deliveries expected to resume only in early December—a major disruption for one of Italy’s key gas suppliers.
  • European gas storage levels remain historically low—EU-wide around 69% in mid‑September, and Germany below 56%—raising pressure to secure alternative LNG sources before winter.
  • Edison has already replaced 23 of the 35 undelivered Qatari cargoes, turning primarily to US LNG, reflecting Europe’s broader shift away from Middle East and Russian supply dependencies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Qatar suspended LNG deliveries to Edison?
Qatar suspended deliveries due to a force majeure triggered by disruptions from the US-Iran war, severely reducing its LNG exports.
How long will LNG shipments to Edison be delayed?
QatarEnergy will not deliver LNG to Edison until the beginning of December, with shipments suspended since April.
What percentage of Italy's gas comes from Qatar?
Edison has a contract with QatarEnergy for 6.4 billion cubic metres per year, covering about 10% of Italy's total gas consumption.
How has Edison replaced the missing LNG cargoes?
Edison has replaced 23 cargoes mainly by turning to US suppliers to make up for the missing LNG deliveries from Qatar.
How many LNG cargoes has Qatar delivered compared to last year?
Qatar exported just 18 LNG cargoes to the end of August, down from 509 in the same period last year.

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