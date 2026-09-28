Putin Reappoints Kirill Dmitriev as RDIF Sovereign Wealth Fund CEO for Five Years

Extension of Dmitriev's Leadership at RDIF

Background and Presidential Decree

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended Kirill Dmitriev's term as head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund by five years, according to a presidential decree published on Monday.

Dmitriev's Role and International Engagement

Presidential Envoy and Diplomatic Representation

The US-educated investment banker is also a presidential envoy, who has represented Russia at high-level talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Recent US Visit and Economic Discussions

Meetings with Trump Envoys

Last week, Dmitriev travelled to the US for meetings with Trump envoys Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and others to discuss economic cooperation between Russia and the US, energy issues, and efforts to end the war in Ukraine, sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Andrew Osborn )