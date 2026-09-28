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Putin extends term of Russian sovereign wealth fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev by five years, decree shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Putin extends term of Russian sovereign wealth fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev by five years, decree shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Putin Reappoints Kirill Dmitriev as RDIF Sovereign Wealth Fund CEO for Five Years

Extension of Dmitriev's Leadership at RDIF

Background and Presidential Decree

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended Kirill Dmitriev's term as head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund by five years, according to a presidential decree published on Monday.

Dmitriev's Role and International Engagement

Presidential Envoy and Diplomatic Representation

The US-educated investment banker is also a presidential envoy, who has represented Russia at high-level talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Recent US Visit and Economic Discussions

Meetings with Trump Envoys

Last week, Dmitriev travelled to the US for meetings with Trump envoys Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and others to discuss economic cooperation between Russia and the US,  energy issues, and efforts to end the war in Ukraine, sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Andrew Osborn )

Key Takeaways

  • Putin extended Kirill Dmitriev’s tenure leading RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, confirming his continued influence in economic diplomacy and state investment strategy.
  • Dmitriev, a Stanford and Harvard alumnus and longstanding RDIF chief since 2011, also serves as a presidential special envoy, reinforcing his dual role in finance and international negotiations.
  • His recent US trip included meetings with Trump associates such as Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, highlighting Dmitriev's ongoing role in unofficial Russia‑US dialogue over economic and Ukraine peace issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the CEO of Russia's sovereign wealth fund RDIF?
Kirill Dmitriev is the CEO of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund.
How long is Kirill Dmitriev's term extended for?
Kirill Dmitriev's term as CEO of RDIF has been extended by five years.
Who extended Kirill Dmitriev's term as RDIF CEO?
Russian President Vladimir Putin extended Kirill Dmitriev's term.
What topics did Dmitriev discuss with US envoys?
Dmitriev discussed economic cooperation, energy issues, and efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
Which US officials did Dmitriev meet recently?
Kirill Dmitriev met with Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and other Trump envoys.

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