Evonik Rejects BASF’s $11.7 Billion Takeover Bid, Financial Times Reports
Overview of the Takeover Bid
Details of the Rejected Offer
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Evonik has rejected a €10.3 billion ($11.7 billion) takeover bid from BASF for being too low to warrant formal negotiations or to allow its competitor to carry out due diligence, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Verification Status
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Exchange Rate Information
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Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in BarcelonaEditing by David Goodman)