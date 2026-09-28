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Evonik rejects $11.7 billion BASF takeover bid, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Evonik rejects $11.7 billion BASF takeover bid, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Evonik Rejects BASF’s $11.7 Billion Takeover Bid, Financial Times Reports

Overview of the Takeover Bid

Details of the Rejected Offer

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Evonik has rejected a €10.3 billion ($11.7 billion) takeover bid from BASF for being too low to warrant formal negotiations or to allow its competitor to carry out due diligence, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

Verification Status

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8800 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in BarcelonaEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Evonik dismissed BASF’s proposal outright, citing insufficient valuation to warrant negotiations or allow due diligence, per FT report (fidelity.com).
  • BASF had confirmed exploratory talks with Evonik and its main shareholder, RAG‑Stiftung, but emphasized that outcomes remain uncertain and no firm offer had been made (basf.com).
  • The FT’s report sparked volatile market reactions — Evonik shares surged up to 11%, while BASF shares dipped slightly, highlighting speculation’s influence on valuations (marketscreener.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Evonik reject BASF's takeover bid?
Evonik rejected BASF's €10.3 billion ($11.7 billion) bid because it considered the offer too low for formal negotiations or due diligence.
How much was BASF’s takeover bid for Evonik?
BASF offered €10.3 billion ($11.7 billion) for Evonik.
Who reported the rejected takeover bid between Evonik and BASF?
The Financial Times reported the rejected takeover bid.
Could Reuters verify the Financial Times report on the takeover bid?
No, Reuters could not immediately verify the Financial Times report.

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