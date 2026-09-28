Volkswagen, Gotion Deepen Battery Supply Chain Partnership Across Europe

Volkswagen and Gotion Expand Strategic Collaboration in Battery Supply Chain

Equity Stake Sale and Continued Partnership

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Monday said it would deepen its partnership with Gotion and accelerate the development of a European battery supply chain through a series of joint ventures, while separately agreeing to sell a 5.3% equity stake in the Chinese battery maker.

After the transaction, Volkswagen will continue to hold a significant stake in Gotion, the company said in a statement.

Joint Ventures and European Expansion

New Joint Ventures Across Multiple Locations

The partners have agreed to set up three joint ventures in Valencia in Spain, Surany in Slovakia and Kenitra in Morocco, with Valencia to be developed into a European production hub for LFP batteries, it added.

Valencia: The European LFP Battery Production Hub

(Reporting by Rachel More, editing by Thomas Seythal)