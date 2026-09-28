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Volkswagen, Gotion deepen battery ties in Europe as VW sells 5.3% stake - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Volkswagen, Gotion deepen battery ties in Europe as VW sells 5.3% stake

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Volkswagen, Gotion Deepen Battery Supply Chain Partnership Across Europe

Volkswagen and Gotion Expand Strategic Collaboration in Battery Supply Chain

Equity Stake Sale and Continued Partnership

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Monday said it would deepen its partnership with Gotion and accelerate the development of a European battery supply chain through a series of joint ventures, while separately agreeing to sell a 5.3% equity stake in the Chinese battery maker.

After the transaction, Volkswagen will continue to hold a significant stake in Gotion, the company said in a statement.

Joint Ventures and European Expansion

New Joint Ventures Across Multiple Locations

The partners have agreed to set up three joint ventures in Valencia in Spain, Surany in Slovakia and Kenitra in Morocco, with Valencia to be developed into a European production hub for LFP batteries, it added.

Valencia: The European LFP Battery Production Hub

(Reporting by Rachel More, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Joint ventures in Valencia (Spain), Šurany (Slovakia) and Kenitra (Morocco) aim to build localised LFP battery cell and cathode production and strengthen Europe‑North Africa supply.
  • Total investment of about €3.22 billion (VW’s PowerCo ~€1.62 billion, Gotion ~€1.6 billion) will deliver 29.1 GWh in Spain and 8.4 GWh in Slovakia, plus 100,000 t annual cathode capacity in Morocco.
  • Volkswagen reduces its stake in Gotion by 5.3% but remains the largest shareholder—maintaining strategic influence and reinforcing its push for European battery autonomy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What percentage of its stake did Volkswagen sell in Gotion?
Volkswagen agreed to sell a 5.3% equity stake in the Chinese battery maker Gotion.
Which countries are involved in the new Volkswagen-Gotion joint ventures?
The joint ventures will be set up in Spain (Valencia), Slovakia (Surany), and Morocco (Kenitra).
What is the purpose of the new joint ventures between Volkswagen and Gotion?
The joint ventures aim to accelerate the development of a European battery supply chain, with Valenica becoming a hub for LFP batteries.
Will Volkswagen continue to hold a stake in Gotion after the sale?
Yes, Volkswagen will continue to hold a significant stake in Gotion after selling 5.3%.
What type of batteries will Valencia focus on producing?
Valencia will be developed into a European production hub for LFP batteries.

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