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Apple and Amazon face revived UK consumer lawsuit over product sales - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Apple and Amazon face revived UK consumer lawsuit over product sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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UK Court Revives Consumer Lawsuit Against Apple and Amazon Over Product Sales

Details of the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal Ruling

Background of the Lawsuit

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Competition Appeal Tribunal on Monday allowed part of a consumer lawsuit against Apple and Amazon to proceed over claims they restricted competition in the sale of Apple products on Amazon's UK marketplace.

The lawsuit alleges Apple and Amazon agreed in 2018 to limit which sellers could offer Apple and Beats-branded products on Amazon's UK website, reducing competition and inflating prices.

Tribunal's Decision

Claims Allowed to Proceed

The three-judge tribunal allowed claims relating to Apple products bought through Amazon's marketplace to proceed, but rejected a broader claim covering products bought directly from Apple and other retailers.

The part of the case allowed to proceed could be worth between £289 million ($383 million) and £306 million, including interest, according to the claimant.

Claims Rejected

Judge Kelyn Bacon said claims relating to Amazon marketplace purchases were "plausible, credible and grounded in the facts", but rejected wider claims relating to other retailers because they rested on a "complex and speculative theory of harm".

Previous Lawsuit and Changes in Representation

Initial Lawsuit Refusal

The tribunal had refused last year to allow a largely similar lawsuit brought by consumer law academic Christine Riefa to go ahead because of concerns about the proposed class representative and litigation funding arrangements.

Refiling and New Representation

The claim was later refiled by Justin Le Patourel, who replaced Riefa as the proposed representative of consumers.

Implications of the Ruling

Potential Impact on Consumers

In its ruling, the tribunal said there was a realistic basis for arguing that restrictions on resellers could have led to higher prices for consumers buying Apple products through Amazon.

Limitations of the Current Evidence

However, it said there was not enough evidence at this stage to support claims that the alleged conduct also increased prices for Apple products sold through Apple's own stores or by other retailers.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam TabahritiEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • The tribunal approved claims regarding Apple products sold via Amazon's UK marketplace, while dismissing broader claims involving other retailers as speculative.
  • If successful, the allowed portion of the claim could be valued between £289 million and £306 million, including interest.
  • Legal proceedings originate from a refiled case by Justin Le Patourel replacing Christine Riefa, after a prior rejection over representative and funding concerns.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the UK consumer lawsuit against Apple and Amazon about?
The lawsuit claims Apple and Amazon restricted competition on Amazon's UK marketplace by limiting which sellers could offer Apple and Beats-branded products.
Which claims did the Competition Appeal Tribunal allow to proceed?
The tribunal allowed claims concerning purchases of Apple products through Amazon’s UK marketplace but rejected those covering products bought directly from Apple or other retailers.
How much could the lawsuit be worth?
The part of the case allowed to proceed could be worth between £289 million and £306 million, including interest.
Why were claims related to other retailers rejected?
The tribunal found the claims about higher Apple product prices from other retailers were based on a complex and speculative theory without enough evidence.
Who is leading the latest consumer lawsuit?
Justin Le Patourel replaced Christine Riefa as the proposed representative of affected consumers in the refiled lawsuit.

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