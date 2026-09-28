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Ladbrokes owner Entain cuts revenue outlook after Brazil online betting ban - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ladbrokes owner Entain cuts revenue outlook after Brazil online betting ban

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Entain Lowers Revenue Growth Forecast After Brazil Online Betting Ban

Entain Revises Revenue Projections Following Regulatory Changes

Impact of Brazil's Online Betting Ban

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner Entain on Monday cut its online net gaming revenue growth forecast to 4% to 6% on a constant currency after Brazil's move to ban online sports betting and gaming.

Details of the Forecast Adjustment

Financial Outlook and Market Response

(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Key Takeaways

  • Entain lowered its FY26 online NGR growth guidance to 4–6% cc from 5–7%, citing the negative impact of Brazil’s ban on online betting and gaming platforms (tradingview.com).
  • The Brazilian restriction adds to existing cost pressures—including the UK’s increased remote gambling duty and stiff competition—prompting cost-cutting measures such as job reductions (live.euronext.com).
  • Brazil had been a volatile market for Entain: H1 NGR in Brazil declined significantly (~‑25% cc), reflecting highly promotional conditions even before the ban, underscoring the market’s fragility (tradingview.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Entain cut its online net gaming revenue outlook?
Entain reduced its revenue outlook following Brazil's move to ban online sports betting and gaming.
Which country recently banned online sports betting and gaming, impacting Entain?
Brazil recently implemented a ban on online sports betting and gaming, affecting Entain's outlook.
Who owns Ladbrokes?
Entain is the owner of Ladbrokes.

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