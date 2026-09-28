Entain Lowers Revenue Growth Forecast After Brazil Online Betting Ban
Entain Revises Revenue Projections Following Regulatory Changes
Impact of Brazil's Online Betting Ban
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes owner Entain on Monday cut its online net gaming revenue growth forecast to 4% to 6% on a constant currency after Brazil's move to ban online sports betting and gaming.
Details of the Forecast Adjustment
Financial Outlook and Market Response
(Reporting by Anushka Chourasia in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)