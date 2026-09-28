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Italy's fuel prices fall slightly but still above cap set by Eni - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's fuel prices fall slightly but still above cap set by Eni

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Italy’s Fuel Prices Drop Slightly but Remain Over Eni’s Official Cap

Current Situation and Government Response

Recent Changes in Fuel Prices

ROME, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Italian fuel prices dropped slightly on Monday, but remained above the cap of €1.99 for petrol and €2.19 for diesel announced last week by state-controlled energy group Eni.

Italy's industry ministry said self-service prices at petrol stations were €2.152 per litre on Monday, from €2.159 on Sunday, for gasoline and €2.369, down from €2.377, for diesel. Prices on highway networks were €2.214 for petrol and €2.420 for diesel.

Impact of Eni’s Cap on National Averages

"Despite Eni's extensive distribution network, the impact on national averages was quite small," Italy's National Consumers Union said in a statement.

Other Oil Companies’ Reactions

State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, which owns Italiana Petroli (IP), also said on Sunday it would "progressively" implement a cap, without disclosing its new prices.

Government Measures and Economic Impact

Challenges for the Meloni Administration

The rise in energy and consumer prices due to the Middle East conflict has been a major headache for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who has tried to shield households and businesses while keeping Italy's strained finances in check.

Temporary Cuts and Tax Breaks

Meloni's administration has repeatedly renewed temporary cuts in fuel excise duties in recent months, spending around €2.8 billion, when also including tax breaks for truck drivers.

The government's latest cut, which is set to expire on October 5, only covers diesel and was reduced on Saturday to around 6 cents per litre from 12 cents.

Potential for Windfall Tax

Analysts said the cap could persuade Rome to back off mooted plans to introduce a domestic windfall tax on energy companies.

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has said he would prefer a coordinated European Union move but has not ruled out such a tax as he prepares next month's 2027 budget.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Alexander Smith)

Key Takeaways

  • Eni’s price cap of €1.99/l petrol and €2.19/l diesel applies only to its own Enilive network starting Sept 28 for 30 days, possibly extendable to year end (videoembed.ansa.it).
  • National average self-service prices remain above cap: petrol €2.152 vs €1.99; diesel €2.369 vs €2.19 (videoembed.ansa.it).
  • SOCAR‑owned IP also will implement a cap progressively, though details remain undisclosed (videoembed.ansa.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the current fuel prices in Italy?
As of Monday, self-service petrol prices were €2.152 per litre and diesel prices were €2.369 per litre.
What price cap did Eni set for petrol and diesel?
Eni announced caps of €1.99 for petrol and €2.19 for diesel.
How has the government responded to rising fuel prices?
The government has extended temporary cuts in fuel excise duties and introduced tax breaks for truck drivers.
Will Italy introduce a windfall tax on energy companies?
Italy has not ruled it out, but prefers a coordinated move at the EU level. The cap might discourage such a tax.
How long will the latest fuel excise duty cut last?
The latest cut, now at around 6 cents per litre for diesel, is set to expire on October 5.

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