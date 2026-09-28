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BioNTech to shutter three sites in Germany as no buyers emerge - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BioNTech to shutter three sites in Germany as no buyers emerge

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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BioNTech to Close Three German Sites, Citing Lack of Buyers and Pandemic Shift

BioNTech's Strategic Shift and Site Closures

(Removes erroneous reference to Singapore in first paragraph and headline)

Closure Announcement and Reasons

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 - German COVID‑19 vaccine maker BioNTech said on Monday that it would close German sites that it has failed to sell as it pivots away from pandemic-era manufacturing.

Sales Process and Outcome

"Despite the best efforts of all those involved and a wide-ranging sales process, it has unfortunately not been possible to finalise a sale," said a spokesperson.

Support for Affected Employees

The spokesperson added that the biotech firm had agreed with the works council on socially responsible solutions and supplementary redundancy terms for affected staff.

Background and Restructuring Details

BioNTech said in May it would seek buyers for its German sites in Idar-Oberstein, Marburg and Tuebingen, as well as in Singapore, or otherwise wind them down.

The restructuring, affecting up to 1,860 jobs, was part of a production transfer of its COVID-19 vaccine to partner Pfizer.

Leadership Changes

BioNTech, the initial inventor of the Western world's most commonly used immunisation shot during the pandemic, said in March that its two co-founders would leave by the end of this year to start a new venture.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8554 euros)

(Reporting by Patricia WeissWriting by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Miranda Murray)

Key Takeaways

  • BioNTech is shuttering operations at Idar‑Oberstein, Marburg and Tübingen by end‑2027, following unsuccessful divestment efforts, affecting up to 1,860 positions (biontech.com).
  • The closures are part of a broader manufacturing footprint consolidation amid waning COVID‑19 vaccine demand, with operations in Singapore also closing by Q1 2027 and annual savings targeted at €500 million by 2029 (biontech.com).
  • Separately, co‑founders Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci will depart BioNTech by end of 2026 to launch a new mRNA‑focused venture, as the company pivots toward a multi‑product oncology strategy (biontech.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is BioNTech closing its German sites?
BioNTech is closing sites in Germany after being unable to find buyers as it pivots away from COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing.
How many jobs are affected by BioNTech's site closures?
The restructuring may affect up to 1,860 jobs.
What locations are affected by BioNTech’s closures?
Sites in Idar-Oberstein, Marburg, and Tuebingen in Germany are affected.
What will happen to the affected staff at BioNTech?
BioNTech has agreed with the works council on socially responsible solutions and redundancy terms.
What is the reason for BioNTech's production transfer?
Production of its COVID-19 vaccine is being transferred to partner Pfizer as part of the restructuring.

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