BioNTech to Close Three German Sites, Citing Lack of Buyers and Pandemic Shift

BioNTech's Strategic Shift and Site Closures

(Removes erroneous reference to Singapore in first paragraph and headline)

Closure Announcement and Reasons

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 - German COVID‑19 vaccine maker BioNTech said on Monday that it would close German sites that it has failed to sell as it pivots away from pandemic-era manufacturing.

Sales Process and Outcome

"Despite the best efforts of all those involved and a wide-ranging sales process, it has unfortunately not been possible to finalise a sale," said a spokesperson.

Support for Affected Employees

The spokesperson added that the biotech firm had agreed with the works council on socially responsible solutions and supplementary redundancy terms for affected staff.

Background and Restructuring Details

BioNTech said in May it would seek buyers for its German sites in Idar-Oberstein, Marburg and Tuebingen, as well as in Singapore, or otherwise wind them down.

The restructuring, affecting up to 1,860 jobs, was part of a production transfer of its COVID-19 vaccine to partner Pfizer.

Leadership Changes

BioNTech, the initial inventor of the Western world's most commonly used immunisation shot during the pandemic, said in March that its two co-founders would leave by the end of this year to start a new venture.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8554 euros)

(Reporting by Patricia WeissWriting by Ludwig BurgerEditing by Miranda Murray)