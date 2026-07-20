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Soccer-Former English footballer and manager Kevin Keegan dies at 75, media reports - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Former English footballer and manager Kevin Keegan dies at 75, media reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 20, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 20, 2026

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Former England Football Star Kevin Keegan Dies at Age 75

Kevin Keegan's Life, Career, and Legacy

Announcement of Kevin Keegan's Passing

July 20 (Reuters) - Former English footballer and manager Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75, British media reported on Monday.

Family Statement

"It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75," Keegan's family said in a statement, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Final Moments and Battle with Cancer

"The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments." 

Tributes and Achievements

"Kevin, a double Ballon D’Or winner, was a much loved husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank Kevin’s incredible medical team for all their support," it said.

Media Coverage

(Reporting by Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Keegan, a two‑time European Footballer of the Year (1978, 1979), remains the only Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or twice.
  • He won multiple major honours at Liverpool—including three First Division titles, two UEFA Cups, an FA Cup and the European Cup.
  • As a manager, he notably led Newcastle United, Fulham, England and Manchester City, leaving a lasting legacy both on the pitch and from the dugout.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Kevin Keegan?
Kevin Keegan was a former English footballer and manager, known for his time as England's player and manager.
How old was Kevin Keegan when he died?
Kevin Keegan died at the age of 75.
What was the cause of Kevin Keegan's death?
Kevin Keegan died after battling cancer.
Was Kevin Keegan surrounded by family at his death?
Yes, he was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.
How many times did Kevin Keegan win the Ballon D’Or?
Kevin Keegan was a double Ballon D’Or winner.

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