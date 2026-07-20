Former England Football Star Kevin Keegan Dies at Age 75

Kevin Keegan's Life, Career, and Legacy

Announcement of Kevin Keegan's Passing

July 20 (Reuters) - Former English footballer and manager Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75, British media reported on Monday.

Family Statement

"It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75," Keegan's family said in a statement, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Final Moments and Battle with Cancer

"The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments."

Tributes and Achievements

"Kevin, a double Ballon D’Or winner, was a much loved husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank Kevin’s incredible medical team for all their support," it said.

Media Coverage

(Reporting by Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)