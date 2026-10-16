A portfolio containing several funds can look diversified on an account statement while relying heavily on the same companies. A global equity fund, a growth fund and a technology fund may have different names and mandates, yet each may hold substantial positions in the same businesses. Adding the f…

A portfolio containing several funds can look diversified on an account statement while relying heavily on the same companies. A global equity fund, a growth fund and a technology fund may have different names and mandates, yet each may hold substantial positions in the same businesses. Adding the funds together can increase a familiar exposure rather than introduce a new one.

The issue is not that overlap is always undesirable. Investors may deliberately combine a broad portfolio with a more focused allocation. The problem arises when the combined exposure differs from what they believe they own. A decision intended to spread risk can quietly become a larger commitment to one industry, market or source of earnings.

Understanding the distinction requires looking through the fund wrapper. The relevant questions concern underlying holdings, their weights and the economic forces that could affect them together. Product count is easy to observe. Portfolio diversification requires a more demanding assessment.

Different products can share the same exposure

FINRA's explanation of concentration risk identifies several ways portfolios can become concentrated, including correlated assets and exposure repeated across individual securities and funds. It also notes that concentration can develop as some holdings outperform others.

An illustrative portfolio shows the arithmetic. Suppose an investor allocates 50% to Fund A, 30% to Fund B and 20% to Fund C. If one company represents 8%, 12% and 20% of those funds respectively, the investor's combined exposure to that company is 11.6%: four percentage points through A, 3.6 through B and four through C.

These are hypothetical weights, not current holdings of named funds. The calculation illustrates why a small-looking position inside each product can become material at portfolio level. Direct shares in the same company would need to be added to the analysis.

Overlap also needs a purpose. An investor might knowingly accept an extra allocation to a particular business or sector. Recording that intention creates a basis for review. Without it, a portfolio can accumulate exposures through separate decisions that were never considered together.

Diversification has more than one dimension

The SEC's investor education material on asset allocation and diversification distinguishes allocating between asset classes from spreading exposure within them. It also explains that a narrowly focused mutual fund or ETF does not necessarily provide diversification by itself.

Two funds may hold different companies while responding to similar conditions. An illustrative portfolio of a software fund and a semiconductor fund contains distinct businesses, but both may depend partly on technology spending. A reduction in customers' investment plans could therefore affect both, even without extensive overlap in company names.

Other connections can be less visible. Several businesses may depend on the same financing conditions, consumer group or supply chain. A geographic label may describe where a company is listed rather than where its revenues arise. These distinctions are reasons to investigate exposures, not evidence that every investment sharing a characteristic will move identically.

The analysis should remain proportionate. Investors cannot map every commercial dependency with precision. A practical review can identify the most material common drivers and acknowledge what cannot be estimated reliably. More categories are not automatically more informative if the classifications create an appearance of accuracy unsupported by the available data.

An index is a design choice

An index fund follows rules about what enters its benchmark and how much weight each constituent receives. That approach can be systematic without being broadly diversified in every dimension. The index's purpose matters as much as the fact that it is an index.

The SEC's Investor Bulletin on Index Funds explains that index funds involve risk and may underperform their indexes because of expenses, trading costs and tracking error. Following a benchmark does not establish that the benchmark suits an investor's objectives.

For a portfolio review, the relevant comparison is between the fund's intended exposure and the role assigned to it. A sector index may be functioning as designed while adding little diversification to an existing sector-heavy portfolio. A broad fund can likewise contain a meaningful concentration in its largest constituents.

Investors should distinguish a fund's risk from a manager's implementation quality. A fund might track its benchmark closely while the benchmark falls sharply. Conversely, two funds with similar stated objectives can differ in holdings, expenses or implementation. Neither the label nor a short period of performance provides a complete description.

Holdings data need context

The look-through approach begins with reliable information. Fund factsheets, official holdings disclosures and prospectuses can describe exposures, strategies and risks. Their dates and scope matter: a list of top positions is not a complete portfolio, and an earlier disclosure is not a live account of every holding.

Consider a review comparing one fund's recent factsheet with another fund's older annual report. The resulting figures may be useful as an approximation, but they should not be presented as a precise current allocation. Differences in valuation dates, cash positions or classification methods can also affect the comparison.

The same care applies to incomplete coverage. If a large part of a fund's portfolio is undisclosed in the material available, a low measured overlap may simply reflect missing information. The analyst should separate confirmed exposure from estimates rather than assume the unseen positions add diversification.

For an adviser or investment committee, a short record of sources and assumptions helps future reviews. It allows a later change to be interpreted: did the portfolio itself change, or did the reporting become more complete? That distinction can prevent unnecessary trading based on a misleading comparison.

Exposure can drift without a new purchase

A portfolio does not need a new investment to become more concentrated. If one allocation rises substantially relative to the others, its share of the total grows. Contributions and withdrawals can change the balance too.

In a hypothetical two-fund portfolio, an initial 60 units in one fund and 40 in another represent a 60:40 split. If the first grows to 90 while the second remains at 40, the first now represents approximately 69.2% of the combined value. That change says nothing about what either fund will do next; it simply shows how weights can move.

The management question is whether the new exposure remains consistent with the original purpose. A stronger recent return is not, by itself, a reason either to retain or reduce the allocation. The review needs to consider the investor's objectives, time horizon and ability to bear losses.

This is where a written policy can help. A policy may set review dates or conditions for reconsidering allocations. It can reduce the temptation to invent a new rationale after prices have already moved. The appropriate approach depends on circumstances, and no review schedule guarantees a better financial outcome.

More funds can bring more costs

The SEC's bulletin on mutual fund and ETF fees and expenses explains that different charges can apply at fund and investor level. Assessing a portfolio therefore requires understanding the relevant share classes, account arrangements and product disclosures.

Holding additional funds does not automatically raise the percentage cost: a new fund could have a lower fee than the existing alternatives. However, unnecessary complexity can make the total harder to understand, particularly where advice, platform or transaction charges also apply.

An illustrative portfolio might contain a broad fund and a more expensive specialist fund with substantial overlap. The specialist allocation should have a reason beyond providing another line on the statement. The relevant question is what distinct exposure or management approach it adds, and whether that role justifies its cost and risk.

Changing the portfolio also has consequences. A sale may involve transaction expenses or tax effects, depending on the account and jurisdiction. Identifying overlap is the beginning of an assessment, rather than an automatic instruction to sell. The benefit of an adjustment should be considered alongside its practical cost.

Trading access is different from underlying risk

The SEC's updated ETF investor bulletin explains that ETF shares trade at market prices, which can differ from net asset value. Bid–ask spreads and premiums or discounts are relevant to the transaction experience as well as the fund's ongoing investment performance.

For portfolio analysis, the ability to place an order should not be confused with the ability to sell a desired amount at a particular price. A fund wrapper does not remove the characteristics of the assets or strategies inside it. Investors should understand what they own as well as how the product trades.

A concentrated portfolio can also create a practical planning issue when money is needed. If several holdings are exposed to the same adverse conditions, the investor's preferred source of cash may be under pressure at the same time as the others. A plan for foreseeable spending should therefore be considered alongside the investment allocation.

This does not mean every portfolio needs the same cash balance or product mix. It means that liquidity requirements deserve an explicit place in the discussion. The ability to hold an investment through uncertainty depends partly on whether other obligations force a decision sooner.

A useful review asks what changes the decision

A portfolio review can become an exercise in producing charts that nobody uses. A more useful starting point is the decision the information should support. Is the investor assessing a new fund, reviewing a major change in weights or preparing for a withdrawal?

For a proposed purchase, the comparison should show the portfolio before and after the addition. For an existing concentration, it should identify which positions contribute most and whether the concentration was intentional. For a withdrawal, it should consider implementation costs and the exposures left behind.

The answer may be to make an adjustment, seek more information or accept the exposure knowingly. A transparent conclusion is more useful than treating every overlap as an error. Concentration and complexity are related issues, but neither can be judged solely by counting funds.

Questions investors often ask

Does owning more funds always improve diversification

No. Several funds can repeat the same holdings or common risk drivers. The relevant assessment concerns the combined underlying exposure and its role in the investor's overall plan.

Is fund overlap always a problem

No. It can be intentional. The concern is an exposure that is larger, less understood or less suitable than the investor expected. Removing overlap can also involve costs and should not be treated as automatically beneficial.

Can diversification prevent investment losses

No. Spreading exposure can reduce some concentration risks, but it cannot guarantee protection when markets decline. The portfolio still needs to be assessed against the investor's objectives and capacity for loss.

A collection of funds becomes a coherent portfolio when their combined roles can be explained. Looking through the wrappers helps turn separate product decisions into an assessment of what the investor actually owns, which risks are shared and where the plan depends on assumptions that deserve review.

This article is for general information and does not constitute personalised investment advice. Investment values can fall, and investors may lose capital.

References

FINRA — Concentrate on Concentration Risk

https://www.finra.org/investors/insights/concentration-risk

SEC Investor.gov — Asset Allocation and Diversification

https://www.investor.gov/introduction-investing/getting-started/asset-allocation

SEC Investor.gov — Investor Bulletin Index Funds

https://www.investor.gov/introduction-investing/general-resources/news-alerts/alerts-bulletins/investor-bulletins-26

SEC Investor.gov — Mutual Fund and ETF Fees and Expenses Investor Bulletin

https://www.investor.gov/introduction-investing/general-resources/news-alerts/alerts-bulletins/investor-bulletins/mutual-fund-and-etf-fees-and-expenses-investor-bulletin

SEC Investor.gov — Updated Investor Bulletin Exchange Traded Funds

https://www.investor.gov/introduction-investing/general-resources/news-alerts/alerts-bulletins/investor-bulletins-24

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