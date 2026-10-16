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Dentalcorp Wins Private Equity Deal of the Year Canada 2026 at the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards - Investing news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dentalcorp Wins Private Equity Deal of the Year Canada 2026 at the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards

Published by Barnali Pal Sinha

Posted on October 16, 2026

4 min read
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Global Banking & Finance Review is pleased to announce that Dentalcorp has been recognised with the Private Equity Deal of the Year Canada 2026 award for GTCR’s acquisition of Dentalcorp.

The award recognises a significant transaction in Canada’s healthcare services sector, bringing together Dentalcorp’s dental practice network and GTCR’s experience in healthcare investment and partnership with management teams.

Completed on January 14, 2026, the transaction valued Dentalcorp at approximately C$2.2 billion on an equity value basis and C$3.3 billion on an enterprise value basis. An acquisition vehicle affiliated with GTCR acquired the company’s outstanding shares, other than specified rollover shares, for C$11.00 per share in cash.

The acquisition combined cash consideration for shareholders with continued equity participation by members of Dentalcorp’s leadership and certain partner dentists. Graham Rosenberg, Dentalcorp’s Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Nate Tchaplia, President and Chief Financial Officer, rolled portions of their holdings into the new ownership structure.

Announced in September 2025 and completed in January 2026, the transaction established a new ownership framework intended to support Dentalcorp’s long-term growth and investment plans. At announcement, the offer represented a premium of approximately 33% to both the company’s closing share price and its 20-trading-day volume-weighted average price as of September 25, 2025.

The partnership’s stated objectives included supporting investment in technology, patient care infrastructure and professional development, while maintaining the clinical autonomy of dental professionals within Dentalcorp’s network.

Commenting on the recognition, Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review, said: “GTCR’s acquisition of Dentalcorp represents a significant private equity transaction in Canada’s healthcare services sector. The combination of cash consideration for shareholders, continued participation by leadership and partner dentists, and a framework for future investment makes this transaction noteworthy. We congratulate Dentalcorp and the teams involved on receiving the Private Equity Deal of the Year Canada 2026 award.”

The acquisition illustrates how private equity capital can support the development of established healthcare service platforms. Dentalcorp’s model combines support services and shared resources with a commitment to preserving clinical decision-making at the practice level.

GTCR’s healthcare investment experience provides a basis for collaboration on Dentalcorp’s next phase of development.

About Dentalcorp

Dentalcorp is one of North America’s largest and fastest-growing dental support organizations, supporting more than 650 practices and over 6 million patient visits annually. Built on a model of frictionless dentistry, Dentalcorp removes operational and administrative barriers through technology-enabled support, empowering leading dental professionals to focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional patient care. For more information, visit dentalcorp.com.

About GTCR

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm that invests behind The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. GTCR is focused on investing in transformative growth in companies in the Business & Consumer Services, Financial Services & Technology, Healthcare and Technology, Media & Telecommunications sectors. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $35 billion in over 300 companies, and the firm currently manages approximately $45 billion in equity capital. GTCR is based in Chicago with offices in New York and West Palm Beach. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Global Banking and Finance Review Awards

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards programme recognises achievement and innovation across financial services. Its categories cover areas including banking, investment, wealth management, financial technology, digital transformation and customer experience.

The Private Equity Deal of the Year Canada 2026 award forms part of the programme's recognition of transactions and institutions operating within specific financial-services categories and geographic markets.

About Global Banking and Finance Review

Global Banking & Finance Review is an international financial publication covering banking, finance, insurance, wealth management, capital markets, financial technology and global business.

Through its digital platform and magazine, the publication provides news, analysis and industry perspectives for financial professionals, investors and business leaders. Its awards programme recognises organisations across the financial-services sector.

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