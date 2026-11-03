GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Private Credit’s Expansion Is Changing How Investors Need to Think About Liquidity - Investing news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Investing

Private Credit’s Expansion Is Changing How Investors Need to Think About Liquidity

Published by Barnali Pal Sinha

Posted on November 3, 2026

3 min read
Add as preferred source on Google

Nonbank finance offers new sources of funding and investment exposure, but growth brings questions about valuation, leverage and the availability of cash during stress.

A larger part of the system

Financing increasingly takes place outside traditional bank balance sheets. The Financial Stability Board reports that nonbank financial intermediation assets reached $256.8 trillion in 2024, representing 51% of global financial assets across its monitored jurisdictions. The sector expanded by 9.4% that year, compared with 4.7% growth for banking. These figures encompass a broad set of nonbank institutions, not private credit alone. The scale nevertheless illustrates why investors and regulators pay increasing attention to this part of the financial system. [1]

What private credit changes

Direct lending can provide companies with financing tailored to their needs, while offering investors access to exposures that are less available in public bond markets. But less frequent trading does not eliminate underlying economic risk. Loans may be difficult to sell quickly, valuation inputs can be less observable and borrower performance can deteriorate as financing costs change. An investor should therefore distinguish an asset’s reported valuation stability from its actual ability to generate cash when needed. [2] [3]

Liquidity is the key question

The IMF’s October 2026 Global Financial Stability Report warns that contingent funding commitments and rising leverage can intensify pressure in private credit during difficult conditions. Some lending vehicles have promised capital to borrowers that may draw on it precisely when other funding sources contract. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s October review likewise describes heightened scrutiny of underwriting, valuations and redemption arrangements following episodes of stress. These observations do not make every private-credit strategy equally risky; vehicle structure and asset quality matter. [3] [4]

Connections can spread shocks

Private funds do not operate independently of banks and public markets. Banks may provide credit lines, financing or other services to nonbank lenders; institutional portfolios may hold both public and private assets; and stressed investors may need to raise cash from holdings they can sell most easily. The FSB has called for more effective monitoring of nonbank leverage because of its potential to transmit market disruption. [2] [1]

A due-diligence framework

Before allocating capital, investors can ask how underlying loans are valued, how often independent marks are obtained, whether a fund promises redemptions more frequently than assets can be sold, and what happens when borrowers draw on unfunded commitments. Fees, seniority, covenant protection, sector concentration and manager experience also affect potential outcomes. A thoughtful allocation starts with matching the investment’s liquidity terms to the investor’s own cash needs rather than focusing only on headline yield. [4] [3]

Long-term significance

The continued growth of nonbank finance may broaden funding options for the real economy. Its durability, however, depends on transparent risk reporting and structures that can withstand a downturn. For institutional and sophisticated investors, the central question is increasingly whether the compensation for illiquidity is sufficient given the actual terms and risks of the investment. [1] [2]

References

1. Financial Stability Board, Global Monitoring of Nonbank Finance, December 2025. Source link

2. Financial Stability Board, Leverage in Nonbank Financial Intermediation, July 2025. Source link

3. IMF, Global Financial Stability Report, October 2026. Source link

4. Reserve Bank of Australia, Financial Stability Review, October 2026. Source link

Related Articles

Image for Beyond the Bond Yield: Duration, Inflation and the Risks Investors Often Overlook

Beyond the Bond Yield: Duration, Inflation and the Risks Investors Often Overlook

Image for Yifeng Zhang on the Forces Shaping the Next Decade of Investing: Geopolitics and the Passive Money Problem

Yifeng Zhang on the Forces Shaping the Next Decade of Investing: Geopolitics and the Passive Money Problem

Image for Fixed Deposit for Senior Citizens: How FD Interest Rate Helps Build a Steady Retirement Income

Fixed Deposit for Senior Citizens: How FD Interest Rate Helps Build a Steady Retirement Income

Image for The Quiet Risks in a Diversified Portfolio: Fees, Concentration and the Discipline of Rebalancing

The Quiet Risks in a Diversified Portfolio: Fees, Concentration and the Discipline of Rebalancing

Image for How can NRIs access global investment opportunities through GIFT City?

How can NRIs access global investment opportunities through GIFT City?

Image for Private Credit Offers a Different Income Story. Investors Need to Read the Fine Print

Private Credit Offers a Different Income Story. Investors Need to Read the Fine Print

More from Investing

Explore more articles in the Investing category

Image for Private Credit Is Growing More Complex. What Should Investors Ask?
Private Credit Is Growing More Complex. What Should Investors Ask?
Image for ZX Squared’s CK Zheng on Managing Bitcoin Risk
ZX Squared’s CK Zheng on Managing Bitcoin Risk
Image for Before You Open a Demat Account Online, Ask These 7 Questions
Before You Open a Demat Account Online, Ask These 7 Questions
Image for When Several Funds Still Mean One Investment Bet
When Several Funds Still Mean One Investment Bet
Image for Dentalcorp Wins Private Equity Deal of the Year Canada 2026 at the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards
Dentalcorp Wins Private Equity Deal of the Year Canada 2026 at the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards
Image for The Concentration Risk Hidden Inside Diversified Portfolios
The Concentration Risk Hidden Inside Diversified Portfolios
Image for How Gen Z Is Rethinking Risk and Investing
How Gen Z Is Rethinking Risk and Investing
Image for Why Currency Exposure Changes International Equity Returns
Why Currency Exposure Changes International Equity Returns
Image for What Broad Market Indexes Can Hide About Portfolio Concentration
What Broad Market Indexes Can Hide About Portfolio Concentration
Image for What Private Credit Valuations Reveal When Exits Slow
What Private Credit Valuations Reveal When Exits Slow
Image for What Index Concentration Means for a Diversified Portfolio
What Index Concentration Means for a Diversified Portfolio
Image for Beyond Subsidies: The Financial Logic Behind Global Investment in Renewable Energy Infrastructure and BESS
Beyond Subsidies: The Financial Logic Behind Global Investment in Renewable Energy Infrastructure and BESS
View All Investing Posts