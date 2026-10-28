Private Credit Offers a Different Income Story. Investors Need to Read the Fine Print

The appeal of direct lending is clear, but liquidity, valuation, credit risk and fund structure can change what investors actually own.

The appeal of direct lending is clear, but liquidity, valuation, credit risk and fund structure can change what investors actually own.

Private credit has become a prominent part of the conversation about investment income and financing outside traditional banks. The appeal can be straightforward: investors provide capital through funds or lending arrangements, while borrowers access financing that may be structured around their particular needs. Yet the label covers different risks, maturities and levels of transparency. The International Monetary Fund's October 2026 Global Financial Stability Report identifies private-credit leverage and contingent liquidity pressures among vulnerabilities worth monitoring. That observation is not a verdict against the asset class. It is a reminder that the income advertised to investors is only one part of the economic arrangement.

Start with the borrower, not the headline yield

A private loan's return depends first on the borrower's capacity to meet contractual obligations. Investors should understand what business generates the cash, whether the debt is secured, how much other borrowing exists and which claims take priority if circumstances deteriorate. Senior lending may offer protections that subordinated structures do not, but terms vary significantly. Interest received today is not proof that principal will be repaid at maturity.

Borrowers may also face financing costs that rise as benchmark rates move, depending on the loan structure. Higher rates can support lender income but simultaneously weaken the borrower's ability to service debt. Analysts therefore need to consider both sides of the transaction. A generous coupon may compensate for meaningful risk rather than represent a low-risk opportunity neglected by the market. See also: IMF research.

Why pricing is less visible

Many private loans are not traded continuously on public exchanges. That can reduce the amount of observable market-price information available to investors. Managers typically use valuation methods, assumptions and available transaction evidence to estimate portfolio values. These practices may be governed by formal policies and oversight, but an estimate is not the same as a cash price available for immediate sale.

When credit conditions weaken, valuations may adjust more slowly than in frequently traded markets. A smoother reported return path does not necessarily imply lower economic risk. Investors should ask how often loans are valued, who reviews those valuations, how impaired credits are handled and what information is disclosed about restructurings. These questions are especially relevant when private-credit funds are marketed alongside publicly traded bonds on the basis of their apparent stability.

Liquidity is a fund-level promise

A private loan might have a multi-year term even when the fund holding it offers periodic investor withdrawals. That difference creates a potential liquidity mismatch. A fund may maintain cash buffers or credit facilities, but these arrangements have costs and limits. Redemption windows can be subject to gates, notice periods and other terms. Investors should understand them before treating the investment as an alternative to readily accessible cash.

The IMF points to liquidity and funding obligations within nonbank finance as potential amplifiers of stress. A fund can face pressure precisely when borrowers draw on committed lines and investors request their money back. Selling assets in an illiquid market may require discounts. Disclosures about redemption mechanics, leverage and asset maturities are therefore not technical footnotes; they shape the real experience of an investment. See also: IMF research.

Fees and leverage change the result

Gross portfolio yield can differ materially from the amount an investor receives. Management charges, performance allocations, administration expenses and financing costs reduce net returns. Where leverage is used, borrowing can enhance results during favourable periods and magnify losses when cash flow or valuations deteriorate. An apparently modest fee difference becomes meaningful over a holding period of several years.

Investors should seek clear examples showing the effect of fees and leverage under both benign and adverse assumptions. They should also identify whether a fund has conflicts involving related-party transactions, origination incentives or valuation decisions. Strong governance cannot eliminate credit risk, but it can help investors understand who makes decisions and how managers are held accountable.

Diversification requires looking through labels

Allocating to private credit may diversify some public-market exposures, but the benefit depends on what borrowers and industries actually sit inside the portfolio. A fund concentrated in the same economic sector as an investor's other holdings may add less diversification than expected. Several managers can also own different pieces of loans to companies facing a similar interest-rate or demand shock. The form of investment is not the same as the underlying source of risk.

Investors can compare borrower concentration, geography, collateral types, vintage years and maturity schedules. They should consider how losses might cluster during a recession rather than relying solely on historical default averages. A portfolio that performs well while credit is abundant may behave differently when refinancing becomes difficult. Diversification is a question of exposures, not product names. See also: Bank for International Settlements research.

The borrower benefits from flexibility—but pays for it

For businesses, private lending can offer tailored covenant packages, negotiated funding schedules and access where traditional bank appetite is limited. That flexibility is valuable but can come with higher borrowing costs or restrictive agreements. Covenants and collateral may protect lenders while limiting the borrower's options during a downturn. Both parties need a clear understanding of how amendments, extensions and defaults would be handled.

The market's growth also raises questions about information quality. Public bond issuers typically operate within established disclosure regimes, while private borrowers disclose under contractual arrangements that differ by deal. Investors are often relying on manager access and reporting rather than public filings. The quality and timing of that information become central elements of due diligence.

A better set of investor questions

Rather than asking only for a target return, investors can begin with five practical questions: What credit exposures generate the income? How are assets valued? When can money be withdrawn? What fees and leverage apply? What happens if a borrower cannot repay? The answers should be specific to the actual vehicle, not to the private-credit category in general. Different funds may have fundamentally different risk profiles.

The correct investment decision depends on liquidity needs, time horizon, loss capacity and access to reliable information. A high-income strategy can be unsuitable for someone who may need principal at short notice. Equally, investors with longer horizons may reasonably evaluate illiquid assets as part of a diversified plan. The essential requirement is that the risks and legal terms are understood before any return projection is given weight. See also: IMF research.

Private credit's promise is not the absence of risk. It is the possibility of a different financing arrangement, whose value depends on disciplined underwriting and transparent terms.

How to interpret a fund fact sheet

Private-credit materials often combine several layers of information: portfolio yield, expected investor distribution, historical performance and a target return. These numbers answer different questions. Portfolio yield concerns contractual or estimated income from assets. Distributions describe cash paid to investors, which may have more than one source. Historical returns depend on valuation and accounting methods. Targets express objectives, not promises. Investors should be wary of comparing these figures without understanding their definitions, fees and measurement periods.

A useful review follows the money from borrower interest payments through losses, expenses and fund-level financing before reaching the investor. It also considers whether the reported yield assumes that every borrower continues paying and whether capital repayments are being reinvested on similar terms. If a portfolio's loans were originated when rates were higher, future investment opportunities may generate different income. Managers should explain such sensitivities rather than presenting a single return figure as a stable characteristic of an entire asset class.

A final consideration is reporting during periods of stress. Investors benefit from knowing not just the number of loans in arrears, but how managers classify amendments, maturity extensions, covenant waivers and payment-in-kind interest. These mechanisms may serve legitimate restructuring purposes, yet they can complicate simple measures of income and credit quality. Comparable disclosures across reporting periods make it easier to identify change. Independent governance and transparent valuation methods are particularly important when the same manager originates assets, controls information and reports results. The distinction between an economic loss, an accounting adjustment and a delayed cash payment should be made clear whenever possible.

References

IMF, Global Financial Stability Report, October 2026. https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/GFSR/Issues/2026/10/13/global-financial-stability-report-october-2026

IMF, Global Financial Markets Face Rising Risks, October 2026. https://www.imf.org/en/blogs/articles/2026/10/12/global-financial-markets-face-rising-risks-from-ai-bond-yields-and-cyberattacks

Bank for International Settlements, Annual Economic Report 2025. https://www.bis.org/publ/arpdf/ar2025e.pdf