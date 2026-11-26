Private lending can diversify financing, but investors need to look beyond headline yields to understand the risks behind infrequently traded loans.

Private lending can diversify financing, but investors need to look beyond headline yields to understand the risks behind infrequently traded loans.

Why a smooth valuation can hide a rough market

Private credit has expanded the financing options available to companies, but it poses a distinctive question for institutions allocating capital: how should a portfolio be valued when many of its loans rarely trade? An asset can produce regular interest income while the price a buyer would pay for it remains uncertain. Periodic appraisals may be appropriate for an illiquid instrument, yet a stable reported mark should not be interpreted as proof that a loan could be sold at that price under stress. Investors need to distinguish contractual cash flow, estimated fair value and realisable market liquidity.

The Financial Stability Board’s May 2026 private credit report put the market at roughly $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion at end-2024 under its chosen coverage, highlighting both the scale of the activity and the difficulty of comparing estimates. The sector can provide useful tailored finance, especially for borrowers requiring flexible terms. Its risks do not arise from private lending as such, but from the intersection of borrower quality, valuations, leverage, financing links and the liquidity expectations built into investment structures.

The appeal of a privately negotiated loan

A private lender may work directly with a borrower to determine maturities, covenants, collateral and repayment arrangements. That flexibility can serve companies whose business models or financing needs fit poorly into standard public debt issuance. Investors may also prefer negotiated documentation and access to assets unavailable through widely traded bond markets. Unlike a liquid bond with continuous market quotations, however, the private loan often requires direct assessment of the borrower’s accounts, enterprise value and capacity to generate cash.

The advantages and limitations are two sides of the same arrangement. The negotiated relationship may allow a manager to engage early when a borrower encounters pressure, but it can also make valuation dependent on judgment. A fund may agree to amend payment terms, extend maturity or capitalise interest rather than force an immediate default. Such changes can preserve value in some cases, but reported income or an unchanged valuation may then overstate the amount of cash actually received. Institutional reporting should make the mechanics understandable rather than presenting one yield number as sufficient evidence of performance.

A model value is not an executable price

The valuation of an illiquid loan commonly involves expected future cash flows, discount rates, comparable transactions and credit assumptions. Each input may be defensible independently, yet the conclusion can be sensitive to small changes. Consider a hypothetical loan expected to repay £100 million in three years. At an illustrative 8% discount rate, the discounted value of that future payment is about £79.4 million; at 12%, it is about £71.2 million. The example excludes interim coupons, default probability and recoveries, but it shows how a different assessment of required return alters a present value without any change in the loan’s stated principal.

Managers need valuation policies that separate lending decisions from the incentives created by reported performance and fees. Investors should ask who approves assumptions, how often independent challenge occurs, whether transactions have provided actual price evidence and how loans are treated after covenant changes. A valuation committee cannot guarantee accuracy, particularly in unusual market conditions. It can, however, document why assumptions changed and whether the marks reflect new borrower information rather than a preference for smooth returns.

The borrower’s capacity to pay still dominates

Private credit is not insulated from the business cycle. A borrower can face declining revenue, higher input costs, weaker margins or reduced refinancing options. Floating-rate structures may shift some interest-rate exposure from lender to borrower, making debt service more difficult when benchmark rates remain elevated. Collateral protection can help, but its value depends on legal enforceability, seniority and what the collateral would realise in a stressed sale. A security package is not identical to a guaranteed recovery.

The FSB highlights borrower credit quality as a concern, partly because private companies often lack widely available public ratings and comparable disclosure. For institutional investors, monitoring should go beyond whether contractual payments arrive on time. Useful indicators include cash interest coverage, interest capitalisation, sponsor support, covenant headroom, sector concentration and how much refinancing falls due in a narrow window. A strong analytical report should explain whether deterioration arises from a temporary operating issue or from leverage that is no longer sustainable under reasonable assumptions.

Liquidity belongs to the vehicle as well as the asset

Some funds invest through vehicles whose capital is locked up for long periods, while other structures offer periodic redemptions. Those arrangements should not be treated as economically equivalent. A portfolio of loans that cannot be sold promptly may work reasonably inside a patient closed-ended vehicle but become harder to manage if investors expect frequent withdrawal opportunities. Cash buffers and borrowing lines can absorb ordinary activity yet may not be sufficient when many investors seek liquidity at once.

The International Organization of Securities Commissions’ 2025 guidance for open-ended funds says redemption terms should remain consistent with the liquidity of the underlying assets, including in stressed conditions. That guidance is not a blanket judgment about all private credit vehicles, but the principle is relevant: liquidity promised to an investor must be supported by the structure that provides it. Managers should test what happens if realisations are delayed, market bids fall and redemption requests rise together. The mechanics of gates, notice periods and valuation adjustments should be clear before a stress event, not invented during one.

Interconnectedness can magnify local problems

The boundaries around private credit are not neat. Funds may rely on bank credit lines; insurers may invest directly in loans or through affiliated structures; private equity sponsors may own borrowers financed by specialist lenders. An investor evaluating one vehicle therefore needs to understand funding exposure and affiliated-party transactions, not only the underlying loan portfolio. A facility that appears undrawn in normal conditions may be a liquidity need precisely when other market participants are also seeking cash.

The FSB’s associated 2026 release reports approximately $220 billion of identified drawn and undrawn bank credit lines to private credit funds in available member data, while noting that broader commercial estimates differ materially. This divergence illustrates uncertainty rather than a settled complete measure. For risk teams, the lesson is to map exposures through funds, managers, sponsors and financing counterparties. Different institutions may report the same underlying economic risk in different categories, complicating aggregation and comparison.

What investors should demand from reporting

Good disclosure starts with definitions. Investors should know what qualifies as private credit, whether a portfolio contains directly originated loans or purchased instruments, and how income is divided among cash interest, payment-in-kind accrual and fees. They should receive coherent explanations of defaults, amendments, restructurings and recoveries, with enough consistency to compare periods. An aggregate performance number can obscure the effects of one sector or a few large borrowers.

Valuation disclosures should show material judgment: discount-rate sensitivity, material changes to expected cash flows, the role of independent parties and the treatment of stressed credits. Liquidity information should include remaining fund life, contractual distribution expectations, credit facilities and any redemption restrictions. Investors should also distinguish gross portfolio results from net returns after manager fees, financing and expenses. The objective is not to impose false precision on an inherently less liquid market; it is to make uncertainty visible and to explain its possible effect on investor outcomes.

How to test a private-credit thesis before allocating

Suppose an investor is comparing two hypothetical private-credit funds reporting similar annual yields. The first has diversified borrowers, low structural borrowing, frequent independent valuation challenge and a long investment horizon. The second is concentrated in a cyclical sector, relies on financing lines and offers periodic redemption windows. The headline yields may resemble each other, but the economic exposures do not. An allocator should examine expected losses, liquidity commitments, financing costs and the circumstances in which the fund could be forced to realise assets. That exercise is more informative than a simple comparison with quoted bond yields.

Due diligence also needs to separate manager skill from favourable credit conditions. A track record accumulated mainly during benign financing markets tells little about recoveries through prolonged distress. Investors can request examples of amended loans, realised write-offs, valuation disputes and repayment delays, while recognising legitimate confidentiality constraints. Reporting should explain how funds treat positions where interest is accrued but not paid in cash, and whether remaining invested capital is concentrated in assets that have not exited. These questions do not guarantee investment success; they help assess whether stated performance is supported by evidence.

A measured institutional conclusion

Private credit should not be characterised as either an inevitable crisis or a universal source of superior returns. Its strengths are real: differentiated financing, contractual flexibility and the potential to match long-term capital with borrower needs. But a credible allocation process must recognise that reported marks may lag economic change and that liquidity depends on the structure of the investment. The ECB’s November 2026 Financial Stability Review likewise notes that data gaps limit assessment of cross-sector exposures even where direct systemic risks appear contained.

The durable question is whether the investor is being compensated for the credit, complexity, valuation and liquidity risks actually assumed. That cannot be answered through a headline yield alone. It requires loan-level evidence, governance over marks, realistic funding assumptions, and stress analysis that connects borrower performance to fund obligations. A more transparent market does not eliminate losses. It makes capital allocation, oversight and eventual adjustment to difficult conditions more disciplined.

References

1. FSB, Report on Vulnerabilities in Private Credit (2026). Source

2. FSB, Private Credit Vulnerabilities News Release (2026). Source

3. IOSCO, Open-ended Fund Liquidity Risk Guidance (2025). Source

4. ECB, Financial Stability Review (November 2026). Source