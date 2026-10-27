Private Credit Is Growing More Complex. What Should Investors Ask?

The search for yield has widened private-market access, but liquidity and valuation questions deserve equal attention.
A growing part of the investment conversation
Private credit has become a more visible part of institutional and wealth-management discussions. Rather than buying a publicly traded bond, investors can gain exposure to loans originated or held outside conventional public debt markets. The attraction can include contractual income, portfolio diversification and access to borrowers whose financing requirements differ from those served by syndicated markets. Yet private credit is not a single product. Senior secured loans, distressed lending and fund-level financing can expose investors to very different risks.
What the IMF is watching
The International Monetary Fund’s October 2026 Global Financial Stability Report identified rising leverage and contingent liquidity risks in private credit as potential amplifiers of market stress. One concern is that funds may promise to provide financing to borrowers when needed while their own capital or liquidity is constrained. Another is the difficulty of assessing assets that do not trade frequently. The IMF’s warning does not imply that every private-credit fund is unstable. It highlights the importance of understanding the structure of a particular exposure rather than relying on the asset-class label.
Income is not the same as safety
An advertised yield is only one part of an investment decision. Borrower defaults, covenant terms, recovery values, fees and borrowing by the investment vehicle can materially affect what investors receive. Floating-rate loans may appear attractive when benchmark rates are high, but borrowers can find their own interest burden harder to service. Investors should examine whether returns are quoted before or after fund expenses and how much of reported performance comes from accrued interest rather than cash actually received.
The liquidity mismatch
Loans held in private structures are often harder to sell quickly at a reliable price than widely traded securities. This matters when investors seek redemptions or when a fund needs to meet obligations. Some vehicles restrict withdrawals, provide periodic liquidity subject to limits or retain discretion to suspend dealing. Those arrangements can protect remaining investors from forced sales, but they also mean that an investor’s ability to exit may be limited precisely when market conditions deteriorate. Offering documents and the liquidity terms are therefore as important as the headline return.
Five questions behind the allocation
A disciplined evaluation begins with the identity and financial strength of borrowers, the quality of collateral and the lender’s position in the capital structure. It should then assess how often assets are valued, what assumptions drive those valuations and whether they are independently reviewed. Funding is another essential issue: leverage at the borrower, fund or financing-vehicle level can compound losses. Finally, investors need clarity on fees, redemption terms and conflicts of interest. Private credit may play a legitimate portfolio role, but neither the private label nor a history of steady valuations eliminates the possibility of loss.
References
IMF, Global Financial Stability Report, October 2026: nonbank financial intermediaries and private credit. https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/GFSR/Issues/2026/10/13/global-financial-stability-report-october-2026
IMF Blog, Global Financial Markets Face Rising Risks From AI, Bond Yields, and Cyberattacks. https://www.imf.org/en/blogs/articles/2026/10/12/global-financial-markets-face-rising-risks-from-ai-bond-yields-and-cyberattacks