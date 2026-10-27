GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Private Credit Is Growing More Complex. What Should Investors Ask? - Investing news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Investing

Private Credit Is Growing More Complex. What Should Investors Ask?

Published by Barnali Pal Sinha

Posted on October 27, 2026

3 min read
Add as preferred source on Google

The search for yield has widened private-market access, but liquidity and valuation questions deserve equal attention.

A growing part of the investment conversation

Private credit has become a more visible part of institutional and wealth-management discussions. Rather than buying a publicly traded bond, investors can gain exposure to loans originated or held outside conventional public debt markets. The attraction can include contractual income, portfolio diversification and access to borrowers whose financing requirements differ from those served by syndicated markets. Yet private credit is not a single product. Senior secured loans, distressed lending and fund-level financing can expose investors to very different risks.

What the IMF is watching

The International Monetary Fund’s October 2026 Global Financial Stability Report identified rising leverage and contingent liquidity risks in private credit as potential amplifiers of market stress. One concern is that funds may promise to provide financing to borrowers when needed while their own capital or liquidity is constrained. Another is the difficulty of assessing assets that do not trade frequently. The IMF’s warning does not imply that every private-credit fund is unstable. It highlights the importance of understanding the structure of a particular exposure rather than relying on the asset-class label.

Income is not the same as safety

An advertised yield is only one part of an investment decision. Borrower defaults, covenant terms, recovery values, fees and borrowing by the investment vehicle can materially affect what investors receive. Floating-rate loans may appear attractive when benchmark rates are high, but borrowers can find their own interest burden harder to service. Investors should examine whether returns are quoted before or after fund expenses and how much of reported performance comes from accrued interest rather than cash actually received.

The liquidity mismatch

Loans held in private structures are often harder to sell quickly at a reliable price than widely traded securities. This matters when investors seek redemptions or when a fund needs to meet obligations. Some vehicles restrict withdrawals, provide periodic liquidity subject to limits or retain discretion to suspend dealing. Those arrangements can protect remaining investors from forced sales, but they also mean that an investor’s ability to exit may be limited precisely when market conditions deteriorate. Offering documents and the liquidity terms are therefore as important as the headline return.

Five questions behind the allocation

A disciplined evaluation begins with the identity and financial strength of borrowers, the quality of collateral and the lender’s position in the capital structure. It should then assess how often assets are valued, what assumptions drive those valuations and whether they are independently reviewed. Funding is another essential issue: leverage at the borrower, fund or financing-vehicle level can compound losses. Finally, investors need clarity on fees, redemption terms and conflicts of interest. Private credit may play a legitimate portfolio role, but neither the private label nor a history of steady valuations eliminates the possibility of loss.

References

IMF, Global Financial Stability Report, October 2026: nonbank financial intermediaries and private credit. https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/GFSR/Issues/2026/10/13/global-financial-stability-report-october-2026

IMF Blog, Global Financial Markets Face Rising Risks From AI, Bond Yields, and Cyberattacks. https://www.imf.org/en/blogs/articles/2026/10/12/global-financial-markets-face-rising-risks-from-ai-bond-yields-and-cyberattacks

Related Articles

Image for ZX Squared’s CK Zheng on Managing Bitcoin Risk

ZX Squared’s CK Zheng on Managing Bitcoin Risk

Image for Before You Open a Demat Account Online, Ask These 7 Questions

Before You Open a Demat Account Online, Ask These 7 Questions

Image for When Several Funds Still Mean One Investment Bet

When Several Funds Still Mean One Investment Bet

Image for Dentalcorp Wins Private Equity Deal of the Year Canada 2026 at the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards

Dentalcorp Wins Private Equity Deal of the Year Canada 2026 at the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards

Image for The Concentration Risk Hidden Inside Diversified Portfolios

The Concentration Risk Hidden Inside Diversified Portfolios

Image for How Gen Z Is Rethinking Risk and Investing

How Gen Z Is Rethinking Risk and Investing

More from Investing

Explore more articles in the Investing category

Image for Why Currency Exposure Changes International Equity Returns
Why Currency Exposure Changes International Equity Returns
Image for What Broad Market Indexes Can Hide About Portfolio Concentration
What Broad Market Indexes Can Hide About Portfolio Concentration
Image for What Private Credit Valuations Reveal When Exits Slow
What Private Credit Valuations Reveal When Exits Slow
Image for What Index Concentration Means for a Diversified Portfolio
What Index Concentration Means for a Diversified Portfolio
Image for Beyond Subsidies: The Financial Logic Behind Global Investment in Renewable Energy Infrastructure and BESS
Beyond Subsidies: The Financial Logic Behind Global Investment in Renewable Energy Infrastructure and BESS
Image for Why Asset Utilisation Is Becoming a More Important Investment Signal
Why Asset Utilisation Is Becoming a More Important Investment Signal
Image for Why Water Infrastructure Is Becoming a Long-Term Capital Allocation Theme
Why Water Infrastructure Is Becoming a Long-Term Capital Allocation Theme
Image for Why Grid Congestion Is Becoming an Investment Variable
Why Grid Congestion Is Becoming an Investment Variable
Image for Why Reentry Rules Matter in Tactical Investing
Why Reentry Rules Matter in Tactical Investing
Image for Why Capital Stock Quality Is Becoming a More Important Investment Signal
Why Capital Stock Quality Is Becoming a More Important Investment Signal
Image for Same Region, Different Bets: Kenya's Eurobond vs. Tanzania's Shilling Debut
Same Region, Different Bets: Kenya's Eurobond vs. Tanzania's Shilling Debut
Image for Silicon Valley Private Equity and M&A Lawyer Louis Lehot Backs New PE Executive Forum
Silicon Valley Private Equity and M&A Lawyer Louis Lehot Backs New PE Executive Forum
View All Investing Posts