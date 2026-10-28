How can NRIs access global investment opportunities through GIFT City?

GIFT City has developed as an international financial services hub, giving eligible investors access to financial products and services through its international financial services centre (IFSC). For NRIs looking beyond conventional Indian investments, a GIFT City investment can provide access to selected global and foreign currency-linked opportunities within the applicable regulatory framework.
Why are global investments through GIFT City relevant to NRIs?
NRIs often earn, save and invest across different countries and currencies. Investing through the IFSC at GIFT City can provide access to financial products designed for international financial activities from India.
Depending on eligibility and product availability, NRIs may explore:
Foreign currency-denominated investments
International securities
Investment funds
Bonds and debt products
Portfolio management services
Alternative investment funds
The availability of each option depends on the specific financial institution, product and applicable regulations.
What is a GIFT City account?
A GIFT City account can refer to an account maintained with an eligible financial institution operating through the IFSC, depending on the specific product and account structure. For example, IDFC FIRST Bank offers a Global Savings Account for eligible NRIs through its GIFT City IFSC banking unit.
Before opening or using a GIFT City account, understand:
The type of account or financial service being offered
The currency in which it operates
Eligibility requirements
Permitted transactions
Applicable fees
Withdrawal and transfer conditions
Features can vary by institution and product, so evaluate the account based on its intended use. Opening an IFSC bank account does not automatically provide access to every investment product; separate onboarding, eligibility checks and minimum investment requirements may apply.
What global investment opportunities can NRIs access?
The IFSC framework at GIFT City supports a range of international financial activities. Depending on eligibility, NRIs may be able to access:
|Opportunity
|Potential use
|International securities
|Diversifying exposure across global markets
|Investment funds
|Accessing professionally managed portfolios
|Bonds and debt products
|Seeking fixed-income exposure
|Foreign currency investments
|Maintaining exposure in permitted currencies
|Alternative investment funds
|Accessing alternative investment strategies
|Portfolio management services
|Professional management of eligible investments
Each product carries its own risks, costs, liquidity conditions and eligibility requirements.
Can a GIFT City investment be made in foreign currency?
Certain products available through the IFSC may be denominated in permitted foreign currencies. This can be relevant for NRIs who already earn or hold savings in foreign currencies and want to avoid converting the entire amount into Indian rupees before investing.
However, foreign currency exposure does not eliminate investment risk. Changes in the value of the underlying asset, currency movements and other market factors can affect the eventual value of an investment.
How can NRIs access these opportunities?
The process depends on the product and financial institution.
A typical journey may involve:
Identify the investment objective and preferred asset class.
Check whether the product is available to NRIs.
Verify the applicable eligibility and jurisdiction requirements.
Open the relevant GIFT City account or investment arrangement, if required.
Complete KYC and other applicable documentation.
Review the product's fees, risks, liquidity and exit conditions.
Invest through the permitted channel.
Some products may require additional documentation or suitability checks before you can invest.
How can a GIFT City account support global investing?
For an NRI investing through the IFSC, the relevant GIFT City account or financial arrangement can provide a structured channel for accessing eligible international financial products.
Before using one, check whether it supports the specific investments you want to make and whether its transaction, currency and withdrawal facilities match your requirements.
A suitable account can simplify access, but it does not remove the need to evaluate each underlying investment separately.
Conclusion
GIFT City can provide eligible NRIs with access to international financial products and services through India's IFSC. A GIFT City investment may offer opportunities for global diversification, foreign currency exposure, and access to selected international securities and funds. A suitable GIFT City account or financial arrangement can provide the channel for accessing these opportunities, but the account and the underlying investment should be evaluated separately. Reviewing eligibility, risk, currency exposure, costs, liquidity, taxation and repatriation requirements can help NRIs make more informed investment decisions.
FAQs
1. Can NRIs access global investments through GIFT City?
Eligible NRIs may be able to access certain international financial products and services through the IFSC at GIFT City, subject to the specific product, institution and applicable regulations.
2. What is a GIFT City account?
A GIFT City account may provide an eligible customer with access to specific banking or financial services through an institution operating in the IFSC. The exact structure and features depend on the institution and product.
3. What can NRIs invest in through GIFT City?
Depending on eligibility and availability, NRIs may explore international securities, investment funds, bonds and debt products, foreign currency-denominated investments and alternative investment funds.
4. Are GIFT City investments risk-free?
No. A GIFT City investment can involve market, credit, currency, liquidity and other risks depending on the underlying product. Access to international markets does not guarantee returns.
5. What should I check before opening a GIFT City account?
Review the account's eligibility criteria, supported currencies, permitted transactions, fees, withdrawal conditions and the specific investment or financial services you intend to use.