Two bond funds can report similar yields and react very differently to the same move in interest rates. The difference often starts with the timing of the cash flows they own. A fund holding securities whose principal is due in many years will generally respond more to changing yields than a fund ho…

Two bond funds can report similar yields and react very differently to the same move in interest rates. The difference often starts with the timing of the cash flows they own. A fund holding securities whose principal is due in many years will generally respond more to changing yields than a fund holding comparable securities that repay sooner. Duration puts a number on that sensitivity. It can explain why the market value of a bond portfolio changes even when the issuer continues making every scheduled payment.

Maturity is the date on which a bond is due to repay principal. Duration also reflects when the holder will receive other cash flows, such as interest payments, and how much those cash flows are worth at current yields. Two bonds with the same maturity can have different duration. A bond that pays more of its value to the investor along the way generally has lower duration than a comparable bond that delivers more of its value at maturity. That distinction helps explain why a list of maturity dates alone gives only part of the picture. FINRA explanation of bond duration

Why bond prices move when yields change

A fixed-rate bond promises a series of payments. When market yields rise, investors can generally find newly issued bonds offering more income for a comparable investment. The price of an existing bond with a lower fixed coupon may fall until its future payments offer a yield that buyers consider competitive. Falling yields tend to have the opposite effect. The existing bond’s contractual payments remain the same, while the price investors will pay for those payments changes. SEC investor bulletin on fixed-rate bond prices

The timing of those payments matters because a change in yield has a greater effect on the present value of cash a buyer expects to receive far in the future. A zero-coupon bond illustrates the point. It pays no periodic coupon and generally delivers its promised face value at maturity. A conventional bond of the same maturity returns some cash sooner through coupons. All else equal, earlier payments make the conventional bond’s price less sensitive to a change in its yield. The comparison depends on keeping other characteristics, such as credit quality, broadly comparable. Investor.gov definition of a zero-coupon bond

A bond’s own yield can move for several reasons. Changes in government bond yields can affect the starting point for pricing. Investors may also demand more compensation for a particular issuer’s credit risk or for holding a bond that is difficult to trade. The result can be a change in the bond’s yield even when a central bank has left its policy rate unchanged. For an investor looking at a portfolio statement, the movement in the relevant market yields is what connects the rate environment to the portfolio’s price.

How to read the number in a fund factsheet

A fund with a duration of about six years would generally be expected to lose roughly 6% of its value from a one percentage point increase in relevant yields, other things being equal. If those yields fell by one percentage point, the corresponding approximation would suggest a gain of about 6%. A comparable portfolio with two years of duration would have an estimated move of about 2% in either direction. The calculation describes a price effect under a simplified assumption. It leaves out income earned during the period and other factors that can affect the return. FINRA explanation of duration and price sensitivity

For example, suppose two hypothetical bond portfolios each begin with a market value of $100,000. One has duration of two years and the other six years. If relevant yields rose by half a percentage point, the first-order estimates would imply price declines of about $1,000 and $3,000 respectively. If the portfolios earn interest during the period, that income would also contribute to total return. Fees, trading costs and credit spread changes could affect the realised outcome. The figures isolate duration so the difference in estimated price sensitivity is visible.

The approximation works best for modest yield movements. Bond prices follow a curved relationship with yields, so a larger move can produce a different result from the straight-line estimate. The change also depends on which part of the yield curve moves. If short-term yields rise while longer-term yields remain stable, a fund concentrated in long maturities could respond differently from a one-number calculation that assumes yields change by the same amount across the curve. The US Treasury’s published par yield curve illustrates how yields are reported separately for specific maturities. US Treasury explanation of interest rate statistics

Why different bonds can carry different kinds of duration

A conventional fixed-rate bond has a schedule of payments that is generally known if the issuer pays as promised. Other bonds have payments that can change. A floating-rate security can reset its coupon periodically, which generally gives it lower interest rate sensitivity than a comparable fixed-rate bond of the same maturity. A callable bond gives the issuer the right to repay before maturity. If yields fall, the issuer may be more likely to call the bond and refinance, changing the timing of the investor’s expected cash flows. FINRA on duration and different bond structures

Those differences matter when comparing funds. One factsheet may report effective duration, a measure that can account for changes in expected cash flows when rates move. Another may report modified duration, which expresses sensitivity to yield changes for a given set of cash flows. The label matters when comparing interest rate risk across a conventional bond portfolio with one holding securities whose repayment patterns can shift. A dated figure also describes the portfolio at the time of measurement. Purchases, maturities and market moves can change it later.

Short duration leaves other risks in place. A low-duration corporate bond fund can still lose value if investors become more concerned about issuers and demand higher credit spreads. A government bond fund with longer duration may have less credit risk in a particular market while being more sensitive to yields. Inflation can reduce the purchasing power of fixed payments. A single duration figure therefore answers a narrower question than whether two funds would behave alike during a period of market stress. Investor.gov overview of bond fund risks

Individual bonds and funds handle maturity differently

For a conventional individual bond held to maturity, the issuer’s scheduled cash payments stay the same as market prices change, assuming the issuer honours the terms. A holder who paid more than face value may still receive less principal at maturity than the amount originally paid, having received coupons along the way. An investor who must sell before maturity faces the prevailing market price. This distinction is important when the investment may need to provide cash on a particular date. SEC investor bulletin on interest rate risk

A conventional open-ended bond fund typically buys and sells securities over time and replaces maturing holdings. The investor owns units in the portfolio, and the fund’s individual bonds can mature without creating a fixed repayment date for those units. A price decline may be followed by higher income as the manager reinvests at new yields, although the timing and result depend on the holdings and future market conditions. A fund’s yield, duration and objectives can therefore describe different aspects of the same investment. Investor.gov overview of bond funds and income funds

There is a related trade-off at shorter maturities. An investor whose securities mature quickly has earlier access to the proceeds. If yields have fallen by then, those proceeds may earn less when they are reinvested. Longer fixed-rate holdings can preserve contractual coupon payments for longer, with greater price sensitivity in the meantime. The importance of each effect depends on when the investor needs the money and whether the holdings will be sold, held or replaced.

Duration can also help explain why two snapshots of the same fund differ. A fund manager may replace bonds that have matured with securities that extend the portfolio’s exposure. Conversely, bonds already in the portfolio generally move closer to repayment as time passes. The latest factsheet shows the result of those changes at a particular date. Reading it alongside an earlier factsheet can clarify whether the reported change followed an active decision or an evolving set of holdings.

Reading duration alongside the rest of the portfolio

Two funds with the same duration can achieve it with different holdings. One may own many bonds with intermediate maturities. Another may combine short and long maturities to reach a similar average. A rise concentrated in longer yields or a change in credit spreads can affect them differently. The maturity profile, credit exposure and concentration of holdings can explain differences that the headline duration cannot capture.

Duration becomes especially useful when it is attached to a specific question. An investor comparing two funds can use it to understand which is likely to show a larger price response to a comparable change in yields. A portfolio manager can use it to explain how changes in holdings altered the portfolio’s exposure. Neither task requires a prediction about the next interest rate decision. The value of the measure lies in showing which part of a bond portfolio’s behaviour comes from the timing of its cash flows.

References