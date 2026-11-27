Exchange-traded funds offer intraday trading, but effective liquidity depends on more than the size of the fund.

The familiar promise and its important limitation

Exchange-traded funds have made diversified market exposure easier to trade. Investors can buy or sell shares during exchange hours, observe quoted prices and compare expenses and holdings across products. This convenience sometimes creates an oversimplified assumption: if an ETF trades continuously, the assets inside it must be equally easy to sell. In fact, the secondary-market liquidity of an ETF share and the liquidity of its underlying portfolio are connected but distinct. Understanding that relationship is essential during calm markets and even more important during market disruption.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission's investor bulletin on ETFs explains that fund shares can trade above or below their net asset value, with investors paying bid-ask spreads and other transaction costs. This is not an abnormal exception to the product: exchange prices are determined by buyers and sellers throughout the session, while net asset value is generally calculated using a portfolio valuation methodology. The two measures may diverge when underlying securities are difficult to price or trade.

How the ETF structure works

Unlike a conventional mutual fund subscription, most ETF investors trade shares with other market participants on an exchange. The fund's creation and redemption process is generally accessed by authorised participants in large blocks. Those participants can exchange approved baskets of securities or cash for ETF shares, subject to the fund's rules. The mechanism helps connect the trading price of shares with the value of the underlying assets, creating opportunities for arbitrage when deviations justify the costs and risks.

The IOSCO final report on ETF good practices identifies the authorised participant mechanism, secondary-market liquidity and arbitrage as defining features of ETFs. The report emphasises effective product structuring, disclosure, liquidity provision and volatility controls. It does not imply that arbitrage always operates instantly or at zero cost. Market makers and authorised participants manage inventories, funding and hedging exposures, and they may adjust quotes when market risk increases.

For an ETF holding frequently traded large-company shares, pricing information may be plentiful and trading costs low. A fund holding smaller corporate bonds or less actively traded foreign securities presents a different challenge. Some positions may not trade for hours or days, meaning the latest reported transaction does not necessarily indicate the price at which a sizeable position could be sold immediately. ETF prices can incorporate updated risk assessments faster than certain underlying valuation models.

Why a discount is not automatically a malfunction

Suppose an ETF reports an indicative portfolio value of $100 per share while the exchange price falls to $97. Observers may describe a 3% discount. Before interpreting it as a failure, they should ask how the underlying assets were valued, whether the relevant market was open and what selling those assets would cost. If the fund holds bonds with stale evaluated prices, the ETF share might be reflecting a more current estimate of executable value rather than a simple bargain.

The Investment Company Institute's analysis of ETF premiums and discounts notes that discrepancies widened for some bond ETFs during the March 2020 market stress. It also explains why net asset value estimates and exchange prices can incorporate information differently. That interpretation does not mean every discount is harmless; it means comparing two figures without considering market microstructure can lead to the wrong conclusion.

Premiums deserve equal scrutiny. A price above reported NAV may reflect market timing, restricted underlying trading hours, hedging costs or unusually strong demand. For cross-border equity ETFs, the last closing price in one region may be hours old while the ETF continues trading elsewhere. Investors need to know when and how the reference value is calculated. A comparison is most useful when both price and valuation timestamps are understood.

The bid-ask spread as a practical cost

An ETF can have a competitive management fee yet be costly to trade if its spread is wide. A quoted bid of $49.80 and ask of $50.20 implies a spread of $0.40 per share. An investor buying 1,000 shares at the ask and immediately selling at the bid would lose $400 before brokerage fees or market movement, assuming the displayed liquidity can be executed at those prices. This hypothetical calculation demonstrates why total cost includes execution and not just annual expenses.

Spreads can change abruptly. Market makers generally quote more cautiously when they cannot hedge efficiently, when the underlying securities are illiquid, or when volatility raises inventory risk. The size shown at the best bid or ask may also be insufficient for an institutional order. Execution teams should consider depth, available trading venues, indicative price estimates and the expected market impact of the transaction.

Investors sometimes assume a small ETF must be less liquid than a large one. Assets under management matter for fund viability and market interest, but they are not a complete liquidity measure. A smaller ETF tracking extremely liquid securities may trade efficiently, while a larger product holding difficult-to-price instruments may have wider spreads during stress. The relevant questions concern the portfolio, the ecosystem of market makers and authorised participants, and the conditions in which redemption baskets can actually be transacted.

What authorised participants can and cannot do

Authorised participants can create or redeem ETF shares under the fund's process, but they are not obliged to perform unlimited arbitrage at any price. If funding becomes scarce or hedging is expensive, the economics of a trade may not support narrowing a premium or discount immediately. Competition among participants can improve the mechanism, while concentration or operational disruption may weaken it. IOSCO encourages due diligence and ongoing monitoring of participants and market makers rather than relying on a single relationship.

The basket mechanism also deserves attention. Some funds use representative baskets or cash substitutions rather than delivering every portfolio asset in each transaction. Those design choices can support efficient operation but also require controls around valuations, conflicts of interest and fairness among investors. Fund documents should describe creation and redemption practices accurately. The legal structure and regulatory requirements may differ by domicile and by whether the fund holds securities, commodities or derivatives.

ETF investors should distinguish a fund from other exchange-traded products carrying similar marketing labels. Leverage, inverse exposure, derivatives and concentrated strategies can behave differently from a diversified unleveraged securities ETF. Regulatory guidance on ordinary ETFs is not a substitute for reading a specific product's prospectus. Even where the exchange trade itself is simple, the economic exposure may be complex.

What changed after the stress episodes

ETF market structure has been tested through periods of volatile equity and fixed-income markets. The result has not been a single universal verdict. In some episodes, exchange prices helped provide information when underlying bond markets were thin. In others, investors faced significant spreads or deviations and needed to reassess assumptions about execution. The lesson is to evaluate actual fund structure and market conditions rather than treating the term ETF as proof of either resilience or fragility.

The IOSCO ETF good practices provide a practical organising framework: robust product design, meaningful disclosure, sound liquidity provision and appropriately calibrated volatility-control mechanisms. Exchange halts and market-wide controls can affect access to trading, and a halt should not be mistaken for a default by the ETF. Operational incidents, settlement failures and data outages can also disrupt otherwise functioning markets. Institutional due diligence should therefore address post-trade processes as well as price discovery.

A liquidity checklist for investment committees

An investment committee can examine the liquidity of the actual holdings, trading volumes, spreads during stressed sessions, historical premiums and discounts, and concentration of authorised participants. For bond funds it can review credit quality, maturity, issue size and the share of assets that rarely trade. For international exposures it can consider local market hours, currency hedging and holidays. The committee should document which metrics are monitored and what would trigger an escalation.

Execution policy matters too. Large orders may benefit from coordination with multiple liquidity providers and a realistic assessment of market depth, rather than an automatic market order. Limit prices can constrain execution cost, although an order may remain unfilled. These are institutional market-structure observations, not instructions to trade a particular fund. Portfolio managers should test how their desired exposure fits within a wider liquidity budget, particularly when several holdings might need to be sold simultaneously.

A useful distinction for the next market shock

ETFs combine a trading mechanism with an investment portfolio. Their shares can be bought and sold intraday, but the market price is still affected by the liquidity and valuation of what sits inside. Discounts, spreads and execution difficulty can all widen when stress increases. The most useful response is not to abandon the structure or assume it is risk-free, but to understand the circumstances under which its mechanisms operate well.

For GBAF's institutional readership, the central investing question is therefore not whether ETFs are liquid in the abstract. It is which specific ETF, holding which assets, supported by which intermediaries, can provide what level of execution under the conditions that matter to a portfolio. That distinction turns a broad product label into a disciplined assessment of market risk.

Institutional investors should also analyse the interaction between an ETF and the rest of the portfolio. Two products may carry different names while holding many of the same securities or relying on the same market makers. A sudden need for cash across a portfolio can force simultaneous sales, amplifying execution costs even if each holding appears manageable on its own. Portfolio-level liquidity testing should therefore account for correlated exposures, collateral requirements and the timing of investor withdrawals. The exercise is particularly important for strategies using ETFs as temporary liquidity sleeves or hedges. Documentation ought to establish who is permitted to trade, which price limits apply and when an exceptional market should trigger additional review. These procedures cannot prevent market losses, but they can help distinguish an intentional investment decision from a forced sale executed without an understanding of available liquidity. Transparency about these limits is an important part of responsible investment governance.

References

IOSCO, ETF Good Practices (2023)

SEC Investor.gov, ETF Investor Bulletin

ICI, ETF Premiums and Discounts (2025)