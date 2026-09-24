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Meta's Charm gadget carries CEO Zuckerberg's big AI ambitions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Meta's Charm gadget carries CEO Zuckerberg's big AI ambitions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Meta’s Muse Charm Device Showcases Zuckerberg’s Bold AI Strategy Shift

By Aditya Soni

Meta’s Muse Charm: A New Direction in AI and Hardware

MENLO PARK, California, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mark Zuckerberg took repeated digs at Apple during Meta's annual event on Wednesday, only to borrow a page from Steve Jobs' playbook for a surprise reveal: a pocket-watch-sized device that carries Meta's viral Muse AI agent into the real world.

Introducing Muse Charm: Meta’s Standalone AI Device

The device, called Muse Charm, highlights a broader shift at the social media giant that has long sought to escape Apple and Google's operating systems with a platform of its own. Users can tap the gadget to access Muse directly, bypassing AI apps on smartphones.

From Metaverse to Personal Superintelligence

Having once championed the metaverse — the immersive digital world that inspired the company's name change in 2021 — as the next computing platform, Zuckerberg now sees "personal superintelligence" as the bigger and more immediate breakthrough, after his previous costly wager failed.

"It is actually quite clear personal superintelligence will not only come first; it will be much bigger and more important," Zuckerberg said at the company's annual Meta Connect conference.

"So we have shifted our focus to building the best devices for personal superintelligence," he said, adding that Muse would also soon be available across Meta's smart glasses lineup.

Muse’s Rapid Rise and Market Impact

The remarks follow a blockbuster few days for Muse, which has drawn millions of downloads in what some analysts have said could be the biggest app launch in the US since ChatGPT arrived in November 2022 and kicked off the AI boom.

Investors have embraced Muse's potential to automate tasks ranging from booking flights to filing taxes, lifting shares of partners such as Shopify while dumping companies seen as vulnerable to disruption, including online travel agency Booking and TurboTax software creator Intuit. 

Muse Charm’s Appeal and Challenges

May Appeal to Gen Z, Mass Adoption Difficult

Muse Charm could resonate with younger consumers at a time when digital cameras, flip phones and MP3 players are enjoying nostalgic comebacks, analysts say.

Gen Z’s Relationship with AI Assistants

Gen Z consumers, aged about 14 to 29, treat AI assistants as companions or brainstorming partners rather than simply search tools. Many interact with technology through voice notes, short videos and AI chatbots, unlike older users who are often more comfortable with PCs and smartphone apps.

"Muse Charm could find some traction among Gen Z and younger consumers. The combination of AI, fashion and personalization could appeal to younger users, especially if it is affordable and easy to use," said Linda Sui, founder of Smart Analytics Global, a market research firm. 

Device Features and User Experience

The device features a roughly 2-inch (5-cm) screen that can be navigated with a thumb, with a customizable Muse character at its center. A built-in 5G modem allows access to Muse even without Wi-Fi, though it cannot make calls.

"They are appealing to people who might not want to wear glasses or might not trust glasses," said IDC director Jitesh Ubrani. 

"Some people might remember Tamagotchi and this might evoke that," Ubrani said, referring to colorful virtual pets that became a cultural phenomenon in the late 1990s. "They might be able to run a small language model locally. So you can run AI on such a small package."

Market Uncertainties and Precedents

Whether Muse can sustain its momentum and the device can amplify that appeal is a question for the months ahead.

Similar devices have had limited success. The Rabbit R1, a handheld generative AI device from startup Rabbit Inc with a screen and a button, had a buzzy launch in early 2024 only to flop because it overpromised on AI features and delivered an unreliable experience.  

"I would be cautious about its mass-market potential," Sui said. "Unless Muse Charm can offer unique functions that smartphones, watches, earbuds or smart glasses cannot easily replace, it is more likely to remain a nice-to-have device for early adopters than become a mainstream product."

(Reporting by Aditya Soni in Menlo Park, California; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Jamie Freed)

Key Takeaways

  • Muse Charm lets users access Muse with a tap—no phone needed, featuring a ~2‑inch screen and 5G, shipping December 2026 (fidelity.com)
  • Muse app is outperforming ChatGPT’s early mobile launch with ~1.8 M iOS downloads in 12 days and 642 k daily users versus ChatGPT’s 1.3 M and 231 k (techcrunch.com)
  • Zuckerberg frames “personal superintelligence” as Meta’s primary AI platform vision, moving away from the metaverse toward AI‑centric hardware and software integration (techxplore.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Meta Muse Charm device?
Meta Muse Charm is a pocket-watch-sized gadget that brings Meta's Muse AI agent into the real world, allowing users to access AI features without a smartphone.
How does Meta Muse Charm differentiate itself from smartphones and smart glasses?
Muse Charm allows direct access to the Muse AI agent with a tap, and it features a customizable character and a built-in 5G modem for connectivity without relying on Wi-Fi or smartphone apps.
Who is the target audience for the Meta Muse Charm?
Analysts suggest Muse Charm may appeal to Gen Z and younger consumers who see AI assistants as companions or brainstorming partners.
What challenges does Muse Charm face for mass adoption?
Experts note Muse Charm might struggle for mainstream success unless it offers unique features that can't be easily replaced by existing devices like smartphones or smart glasses.
What are the financial implications of Muse Charm’s launch?
The success of Muse Charm has positively influenced shares of companies like Shopify, while negatively impacting those seen as vulnerable to AI disruption, such as Booking and Intuit.

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