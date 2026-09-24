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Britain's Tesco invests in venture fund to spur food innovation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's Tesco invests in venture fund to spur food innovation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Tesco Backs Bramble Fund with £20m Investment for UK Food Sector Innovation

Tesco's Strategic Investment in Bramble Fund I

Overview of the Investment

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's biggest food retailer, has committed £20 million ($26.5 million) to a venture capital fund launched by Leon Restaurants co-founder Henry Dimbleby to help drive innovation across the UK food sector, it said on Thursday.

About Bramble Fund I

• The Bramble Fund I, established by Dimbleby, who also authored the UK government-commissioned National Food Strategy, is targeting £100 million of capital.

Key Backers and Supporters

• The fund's first close has also attracted backing from business leaders including former Schroders CEO Peter Harrison and Adam Wells, co-founder of ingredients business Belazu.

Focus Areas and Impact

Investment Objectives

• It will invest in companies developing products and technologies aimed at making food healthier, more sustainable and more affordable.

Tesco-Bramble Partnership Benefits

Opportunities for Innovative Businesses

• Under a Tesco-Bramble partnership, promising businesses will be able to test their products and services across Tesco's supply chain, with support to scale the most successful ventures.

First Investment Highlight

• Bramble's first investment is KluraLabs, a British technology company whose packaging helps keep food fresh for longer.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7549 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • Tesco’s £20 million pledge signals strategic use of VC to drive food-system innovation and sustainability, aligned with its ‘winning in food’ growth priority
  • Bramble Fund I, led by Henry Dimbleby, targets £100 million to back Series A and growth-stage UK/EU firms, and counters food waste, climate, nutrition and AI trends
  • Tesco’s partners gain access to Bramble-backed startups like KluraLabs—whose antimicrobial packaging technology extends shelf life and reduces preservatives—accelerating commercialization

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has Tesco invested in the Bramble Fund?
Tesco has invested £20 million ($26.5 million) in the Bramble Fund to support food innovation.
What is the purpose of the Bramble Fund?
The Bramble Fund aims to invest in companies developing healthier, more sustainable, and affordable food products and technologies.
Who established the Bramble Fund?
The Bramble Fund was established by Leon Restaurants co-founder Henry Dimbleby.
What is the first company to receive investment from the Bramble Fund?
The first investment from the Bramble Fund is in KluraLabs, a British technology company focused on packaging that keeps food fresh longer.
How does Tesco support companies backed by the Bramble Fund?
Tesco allows promising Bramble-backed businesses to test their products and services across its supply chain, helping them to scale successful ventures.

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