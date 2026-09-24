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Peugeot Invest CEO says Stellantis showed positive signs in first half - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Peugeot Invest CEO says Stellantis showed positive signs in first half

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Peugeot Invest CEO Optimistic on Stellantis Despite Share Price Decline

Peugeot Invest's Perspective on Stellantis Performance and Strategy

Disappointing Share Price Performance

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Stellantis' second-largest shareholder Peugeot Invest said on Thursday that the automaker's share price performance was clearly disappointing, but that its first-half results had shown some positive signs.

Stellantis shares fell 48% in the first half of the year, weighing on Peugeot Invest's results.

Peugeot Invest's Investment Approach

Automotive Assets and Family Investments

Peugeot Invest, the investment vehicle of the Peugeot family, also said it had no plans at this stage to separate its automotive assets from the family's other investments.

Alignment with Stellantis Strategy

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa's strategic plan is relatively recent and it is important to give it time, Peugeot Invest CEO Jean-Charles Douin said during a presentation, adding the Peugeot family was fully aligned with the automaker's strategy.

Legacy Investment Focus

"For Stellantis, clearly it is not an ordinary investment. It is the historic investment of the business. We treat it as a legacy investment we continue to focus on and go through the recovery of the business," said Douin.

Peugeot Invest's Shareholding Position

Peugeot Invest holds almost 8% of Stellantis' shares, second only to Exor, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Susan Fenton and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Peugeot Invest labeled Stellantis’ share‑price fall—down about 48% in H1—as “clearly disappointing,” yet noted first‑half results offered some positive signs.
  • Peugeot Invest, holding nearly 7.7–8% of Stellantis via Peugeot 1810 and EPF, remains committed—no plans to spin off its automotive assets.
  • The Peugeot family is fully aligned with CEO Antonio Filosa’s recent strategic plan and considers Stellantis a legacy, long‑term holding requiring time for recovery.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Peugeot Invest say about Stellantis' first-half results?
Peugeot Invest noted some positive signs in Stellantis' first-half performance despite the disappointing share price.
How much have Stellantis shares fallen in the first half of the year?
Stellantis shares fell 48% in the first half of the year.
Does Peugeot Invest plan to separate its automotive assets?
Peugeot Invest stated it has no plans at this stage to separate its automotive assets from the family's other investments.
What is Peugeot Invest's current stake in Stellantis?
Peugeot Invest holds almost 8% of Stellantis' shares, making it the second-largest shareholder.
What is Peugeot Invest's approach to its Stellantis holdings?
Peugeot Invest treats Stellantis as a legacy investment and remains focused on the company's recovery.

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