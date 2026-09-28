GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Putin further restricts disclosures about Russian energy and refining - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Putin further restricts disclosures about Russian energy and refining

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Geopolitics

Putin Tightens Restrictions on Russian Energy and Refining Disclosures

Overview of New Disclosure Restrictions

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a decree further restricting disclosures of information about energy and oil products to counter sanctions from the United States and other Western countries.

Background on Russian Energy Data Secrecy

Russia has already classified publication of several data points, notably on crude oil production, as it has been progressively subject to Western sanctions ever since its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, intensifying with the start of full-fledged conflict in February 2022.

Progressive Sanctions and Data Classification

The decree, which aims to make the sanctions harder to enforce, outlines a number of restrictions on the publication, including via mass media, and use of particular data sets, notably concerning the nature, price, sellers, buyers, routes and destinations of particular energy exports.

Exceptions and Additional Restrictions

Dissemination is allowed only if a company involved in the transaction reveals the data.

The publication of relevant customs data is also restricted.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • The decree expands existing classification of energy data—now including nature, price, sellers, buyers, routes, destinations, and customs details—to hinder Western sanctions enforcement.
  • Russia has already been classifying crude‑oil production statistics since 2023; this decree extends secrecy across a broader range of energy‑sector data.
  • This move comes alongside other protective economic measures, such as extending the ban on price‑cap‑linked contracts through end‑2027, reflecting escalating efforts to shield energy earnings from Western pressure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Putin's new decree on energy disclosures change?
The decree further restricts the publication of information about Russian energy and oil products, including export data, to counter Western sanctions.
What types of energy data are now restricted in Russia?
Data on the nature, price, sellers, buyers, routes, and destinations of energy exports, as well as related customs data, are now restricted.
Why is Russia restricting energy and oil product disclosures?
Russia aims to make it harder for Western countries to enforce sanctions by limiting access to detailed energy and refining data.
When did increased restrictions on Russian energy data begin?
Restrictions have increased progressively since Western sanctions began after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, intensifying after February 2022.
Can companies still disclose Russian energy data?
Yes, dissemination is allowed if the company involved in the transaction reveals the data.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for US, Iran set to hold separate talks with mediators on Monday or Tuesday, official says

US, Iran set to hold separate talks with mediators on Monday or Tuesday, official says

Image for Exclusive-Bridgepoint, Astorg consider £2 billion-plus Fenergo sale, sources say

Exclusive-Bridgepoint, Astorg consider £2 billion-plus Fenergo sale, sources say

Image for ECB eyes new currency safety nets to boost euro's global role

ECB eyes new currency safety nets to boost euro's global role

Image for Denmark sees long-term NATO presence in Greenland after Trump deal

Denmark sees long-term NATO presence in Greenland after Trump deal

Image for Pope Leo urges concessions for peace as Ukraine war drags on

Pope Leo urges concessions for peace as Ukraine war drags on

Image for Thyssenkrupp steel unit aims to triple core profit in overhaul

Thyssenkrupp steel unit aims to triple core profit in overhaul

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for China's Gotion invests $1.25 billion in Volkswagen battery plant in Spain
China's Gotion invests $1.25 billion in Volkswagen battery plant in Spain
Image for Oil prices rise 2% after Trump rejects Iran peace deal
Oil prices rise 2% after Trump rejects Iran peace deal
Image for What to know about suspected plot to attack UK RAF base used by US?
What to know about suspected plot to attack UK RAF base used by US?
Image for Russia puts German retailer Metro's assets under temporary administration amid Ukraine tensions
Russia puts German retailer Metro's assets under temporary administration amid Ukraine tensions
Image for UK long-run inflation expectations near 15-month high in September, Citi/YouGov survey shows
UK long-run inflation expectations near 15-month high in September, Citi/YouGov survey shows
Image for Evonik rejects $11.7 billion BASF takeover bid, sources say
Evonik rejects $11.7 billion BASF takeover bid, sources say
Image for UK diesel prices hit record highs due to impact of Iran war
UK diesel prices hit record highs due to impact of Iran war
Image for French court finds Swiftair guilty of corporate manslaughter over Mali crash
French court finds Swiftair guilty of corporate manslaughter over Mali crash
Image for SOCAR matches Eni's fuel price cap, helping Italy tame costs
SOCAR matches Eni's fuel price cap, helping Italy tame costs
Image for Measured ECB hikes to quell inflation remain appropriate, Lagarde says
Measured ECB hikes to quell inflation remain appropriate, Lagarde says
Image for Evonik rejects BASF offer as too low, sources say
Evonik rejects BASF offer as too low, sources say
Image for BioNTech to shutter three sites in Germany as no buyers emerge
BioNTech to shutter three sites in Germany as no buyers emerge
View All Finance Posts